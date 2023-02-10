Since last year there has already been a change in investor sentiment towards issues related to climate change, as an economic and security priority for Europe. The drive towards energy independence has attracted enormous interest from European and American investors.

Last May, the European Union launched the RePowerEU programme, which provides for a 300 billion euro investment package to simplify and accelerate the transition to renewables and further invest in clean technologies. Three months later the US announced a $370 billion investment package under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and further incentives in the form of investment tax credits for renewable projects. During COP27, developed countries pledged to provide around $100 billion annually to help developing countries finance their clean energy transition.

Energy transition topics are likely to continue to attract investor interest as Europe and the US seek to achieve energy independence. However, decarbonisation technologies have several advantages and disadvantages. Solar and wind are currently the most mature cleantech markets, with minimal production costs, rapid uptake and flexibility in installations. Nuclear energy has the potential to grow rapidly in the medium term, thanks to the development of modular reactors, which are more flexible and faster to install than traditional ones. Hydrogen, on the other hand, is still in an embryonic stage and has a longer investment profile.

Finally, not all alternative energy sources can be complementary. Solar and wind are intermittent sources that are difficult to store and operate mostly locally. Nuclear and hydrogen, on the other hand, have the potential to replace oil in the long run, given the immense power generation capacity of nuclear power and the adaptability of hydrogen fuel cells, which could help decarbonise industries such as transportation, construction and production.

Potential annual return of over 20%

An alternative way to invest in the renewable energy sector is to use investment certificates, such as the BNP Paribas Low Barrier Cash Collect recently issued on Borsa Italiana’s SeDeX. These Certificates are structured on Worst Of baskets of shares and offer potential monthly premiums with a memory effect equal to a yield between 0.80% (9.60% pa) and 1.71% (20.52% pa). . Furthermore, at maturity after three years, they guarantee protection of the nominal capital in the event of declines in the underlyings up to the barrier at maturity which varies from 30% to 45% of the initial value).

Among the 8 new Low Barrier Cash Collects we also find the Certificate (ISIN NLBNPIT1MA06) on the basket formed by three big American renewables such as Enphase Energy, Plug Power and Sunrun. The product offers a monthly premium with a memory effect of 1.71 euros (equal to 20.52% per year). To collect the coupon, it is sufficient for all the shares in the basket to be equal to or higher than the Premium Barrier level, set at 40% of the initial value of the respective underlyings. Furthermore, starting from the month of April, the memory effect comes into play which allows the investor to receive, on a valuation date, a cumulative premium including all previously unpaid coupons, if the conditions are met on that valuation date. conditions for receiving the prize. Starting from August then, if on the monthly valuation dates all the shares in the basket quote at a value equal to or higher than their initial value, the certificates expire early. In this case the investor receives the nominal value (100 euros), the quarterly premium (1.71 euros) and also any previously unpaid coupons.

If the certificates do not expire early and reach their expiry date (February 6, 2026), two possible scenarios are envisaged instead. In the first case, if the quotation of all the shares is equal to or higher than the Maturity Barrier level (40% of the initial value), the product repays the nominal value plus the premium with memory effect. Otherwise, if the quotation of at least one of the underlyings is lower than 60% of the initial value, the certificate pays an amount commensurate with the performance of the worst stock in the basket (with consequent partial or total loss of the invested capital).

Great expectations from analysts

The consensus on the three titles in the basket collected by Bloomberg, which we report in the table above, is substantially positive. Almost all analysts recommend the purchase (buy) with a minority suggesting keeping the shares in the portfolio (hold) and the almost absence of selling (sell). Furthermore, the 12-month average target price indicates that these stocks currently appear underpriced and from which analysts expect potential upsides. This type of underlying is therefore ideal in a certificate such as the Low Barrier Cash Collect which focuses on the growth or laterality of certain securities to obtain an attractive yield at the time of early maturity.

