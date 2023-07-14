Home » “A catastrophe like this could happen again at any time”
“A catastrophe like this could happen again at any time”

If the risk had been known from history, wouldn’t better precautions have been possible?
Yes, of course. But on the one hand people are forgetful or they suppress risks when they are no longer so present. It’s called “disaster dementia”. It is also the case that flood protection always collides with other forms of use. It costs space, for example agricultural or forestry land, but also areas for potential construction or commercial areas or tourism.

And the more the memory of catastrophic floods fades, the less willing other users are to back down on their claims?
Exactly. And then things get problematic: We analyzed how land use in the Ahr catchment area and directly in the potential flood areas has developed over the years. And while the forest areas in the catchment area have almost doubled between 1809 and 2018, the settlement areas in the flood areas have increased tenfold in the same period. They now make up almost 40 percent of the landscape. If you look at it, the flood of 2021 was almost a disaster with announcement.

