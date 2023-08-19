A change of pace in Italian-Chinese relations

The analysis of the experts of the German Marshall Fund (GMF) on Italy-China relations, after the announcement by the Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto of Italy’s intention to leave the Chinese Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). This article appeared in the latest contribution to the German Marshall Fund’s “Quick reads” series

Dario Cristiani: COVID-19 and the changing Chinese politics in Italy

Italy began to rethink its approach to China with the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and with Beijing launching an aggressive soft power to exploit the divisions between Italy and its allies. There propaganda and disinformation which accompanied Chinese medical aid has angered Rome, including campaigns questioning the origin of the virus.

I Chinese state media they even reported that Italy was treating suspected cases of coronavirus pneumonia before the Wuhan epidemic in November 2019. As a result of these aggressive actions, many Italian politicians have changed their posture towards Beijing. Since then, a growing number of Italian political actors, with the notable exception of the founder of the 5 Star Movement Beppe Grillo, have concluded that a review of relations with Chinaso as to prioritize the national security.

In this regard, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and her government are breaking with the approach of the previous Draghi government. In fact, the Meloni government is charting a new course not only for strengthen traditional geopolitical and diplomatic alliancesbut also to address the fears arising from predatory economic strategy and give it unfair trading practices Chinese.

Noah Barkin: realigning with Europe

The accession in the spring of 2019 by the populist Italian government, the first country of the G7, to the vast Chinese infrastructure project, the Belt and Road Initiativescored a geopolitical success for China. The agreement, the brainchild of Michele Geraci, a young undersecretary at the Ministry of Economic Development with strong ties to China, already seemed like a risky bet when it was signed during Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Rome. A bet that has aged badly both from an economic and political point of view. Indeed, since the agreement was signed Italian exports to China remained almost unchanged. The Chinese direct investments in Italy have collapsed to $91 million last year, up from $650 million in 2019, according to Rhodium Group.

In the years since, China‘s image in Europe has also taken a hit, due to aggressive diplomacy of the COVID-19 era, the crackdown in Hong Kong, human rights abuses in Xinjiang, and economic coercion in Europe . De-risking from China it has become the political paradigm in Europeand the EU has developed a strategy, Global Gatewaydesigned to counter the Bri.

Like the European one, the Italian posture has also changed. Under former Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Italy has blocked numerous acquisitions of companies operating in the field of security. This approach has remained unchanged under the current Italian president. More recently, the Meloni government intervened to prevent Sinochem, the Chinese state giant in the chemical field, from consolidating control over Pirelli. It is therefore not a big surprise that, for the first time, the Meloni government has confirmed that it does wanting to get out of the BRI agreement with China early next year. A move that would align Italy with the G7 partners, correcting a four-year-old mistake that had led Italy to be contrary to European policy about China.

Julia Pallanch: Rome is heading east

After years of expressing her discontent with China‘s 2019 decision to participate in the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni appears intent on withdrawing. In an interview with Corriere della Sera, his defense minister, Guido Crosettodeclared that the government intends to realign Italy’s policy on China with that of its European and transatlantic allies, thus strengthening the broader Rome strategy for the Indo-Pacific.

Italian foreign policy has traditionally focused on its neighborhood, but Meloni has broken the mold for orient to the east and expand engagement with Asian partners. He elevated the partnership with the Japan at a strategic level by announcing, during the January visit to Rome of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, the launch of a bilateral consultation mechanism in defense matters.

It has also elevated relations with theIndia strategic partnership and put defense cooperation at the center of the trip to New Delhi, held in March and the first state visit to an Asian country. Another sign of greater commitment is the sending of theauxiliary cruiser Francesco Morosini, in a five-month mission that will take her to fourteen countries in the Indo-Pacific. THE ties between Rome and Taipei continue to deepen with the promise to authorize a Taiwan representative office in Milan. A bilateral agreement on cooperation in the semiconductor sector is also in preparation.

Meloni’s goal could also be to maintain the status quo with China despite its increasingly revisionist policies. Beijing, after all, remains an important trading partner.

But Italy’s accession to the BRI complicates things. The prime minister may hope to emulate the no-strings-attached approach of Berlin and Paris, which keeps them out of Chinese ventures without hurting German and French businesses. But he is unable to break a deal with China, which has had little economic consequence for Italy. without provoking retaliation?

Dario Cristiani: the Italian decision on the BRI and the Chinese reaction

Giorgia Meloni’s recent trip to Washington seems to have accelerated the decision to withdraw from the agreement on the new Silk Road. The issue was clearly at the center of the agenda of the talks at the White House, and according to Il Foglio, Rome will announce its exit from the BRI in September. Italy intends to place its relations with Beijing on a new basissigning new trade agreements.

The Italian accession, in March 2019, as the first member of the G7 at the Bri it was seen as a major diplomatic and political success for Beijing. Some have even seen Italy as China‘s Trojan horse in Europe. The situation was excellent for China, even if the agreement was much less ambitious than Beijing’s initial proposal. However, there were problems from the start.

The deal it was not legally binding and its contents, thanks to the intervention of some institutional actors and members of the government, were generic. Giancarlo Giorgettithen Undersecretary to the Presidency of the Council of Ministers and now Minister of the Economy, limited the scope of the agreement. Brothers of Italy, Meloni’s party was the most criticalwith Adolfo Urso, the current Minister of Industry, saying that China was subjugating Italy.

In response to recent developments in Rome, including Defense Minister Guido Crosetto’s announcement of a realignment of Italian policy towards China, the Global Times, an English-language nationalist newspaper overseen by the Communist Party of China, published two articles in which is warned that “abandon the BRI could become Italy’s regret”. The articles blamed such a move on pressure from “the United States and the European Union”. Since Italy’s participation agreement in the BRI was never implemented, the impact of the withdrawal may be insignificant – as long as Beijing reins in its anger. Italy’s accession to the BRI was a great symbolic and diplomatic success for China; Italy’s exit represents a defeat, something that is often not digested in Beijing.

Cover photo ANSA/Filippo Attili – Palazzo Chigi press office

