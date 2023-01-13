Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – The European stock exchanges without bite in the last session of a week in which the American data, which corroborate the hope that the inflation peak is now behind us and that central banks could slow down the pace of monetary policy tightening, continued to support European equity lists. Price data is also observed in the Old Continent: in France inflation rose by 5.2% on average in 2022 and by 5.9% in December, in Spain it grew by 5.75 year on year. The spotlight will also be on the United States for the start of the season quarterly reports of the major American banks: the accounts of the last period of the year and 2022 of JPMorgan, Citigroup, Bank of America and Wells Fargo are on the calendar, while Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley will arrive on January 17th.

Thus, while the Asian stock exchanges, excluding Tokyo, are at their highest levels since June, in Europe the Milanese FTSE MIB has gained 8.6% since the beginning of the year and the indices are also starting to close the second week of 2023 in good progress. The CAC 40 of Paris, the DAX 30 of Frankfurt, the IBEX 35 of Madrid, the AEX of Amsterdam and the FT-SE 100 of London are also in positive territory. Going against the trend, as mentioned, Tokyo, where the Nikkei dropped 1.25% penalized by the run of the yen: the Japanese currency rose to a seven-month high against the dollar after the slowdown in US inflation and while the Yields on Japanese government bonds exceeded the target set by the BoJ, putting pressure on the central bank’s accommodative monetary policy.

In Piazza Affari eyes on the banks, down on the auto sector

Among the main Milanese stocks, all eyes are on the banks on the day when the quarterly season of the American giants kicks off. Banca Pop Er stands out in particular thanks to the improved opinion of Mediobanca analysts. Banco Bpm also did well. The auto sector, on the other hand, was in the red, with Stellantis and Pirelli & C. Cnh did not move much, despite the downgrade of Mediobanca from “outperform” to “neutral” with the price objective raised from 19.4 to 20 euros per share.

Flat spread just above 180 points, yield below 4%

Flat trend for the spread between BTp and Bund which narrowed on Thursday after the US inflation figure, which turned out to be down. The difference between the 10-year benchmark BTP (Isin IT0005494239) and the same German maturity is indicated at 183 points, the same level as on the previous day. The yield on the Italian 10-year bond stands at 3.98%, also in line with yesterday’s closing (when, however, it was down from 4.04% at the previous closing).

Euro remains above 1.08 dollars, yen at top for 7 months

The yen’s run continues on the currency: the Japanese currency rose to a seven-month high against the dollar after the slowdown in US inflation and while yields on Japanese government bonds exceeded the target set by the Bank of Japan, putting pressure the accommodative monetary policy of the central bank. The yen is indicated at 128.72 to the dollar, from 129.72 at the close yesterday, and to 139.51 to the euro (from 140.26). The euro consolidates its positions above the 1.08 dollar level at 1.0837 from 1.0814 on the day before.