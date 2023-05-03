A comparison of prices: where real estate is becoming cheaper or more expensive

Real estate prices are developing so differently in the different regions of Germany. Quelle: Universal Images Group via Getty Images; Montage: Infografik WELT

The real estate boom seems to be over. An analysis shows that in almost two thirds of all districts in Germany, houses and apartments have become cheaper – often significantly. But there are exceptions. In one city, real estate prices even rose by 30 percent. We show you the biggest winners and losers, a map with the price development in your region, explain the reasons for the differences and give an outlook on the price development.

Whether real estate prices rise or fall also depends on the perspective. In real terms, i.e. adjusted for inflation, the development of the past year looks very different than without price adjustment. “In Lübeck, for example, real estate prices fell by 6.25 percent last year,” says Dörte Nitt-Driesselmann, a researcher at the Hamburg Institute for International Economics (HWWI). “Nominal, however, prices have risen by around 0.7 percent.” This is because an inflation rate of 6.9 percent had to be taken into account in 2022.

Because the prices in Lübeck have risen a little less than the inflation rate, the direction changes when you look at them. For consumers, but also for researchers, this is a situation that has not been felt for a long time. According to Nitt-Driesselmann, inflation rates of less than two percent are usually the same in nominal terms as in real terms.