a controversial protagonist of Italian politics

With the death of Silvio Berlusconi ends a piece of history of republican Italy. A phase that had marked the conclusion of the first Republic, coincided with the end of the traditional parties, started the spectacularization of politics, and the success of personal parties, and consolidated the practice of the direct relationship between leaders and citizens.

An entrepreneur of extraordinary success first in real estate and then with television, Berlusconi discovered politics in the early 1990s and fell in love with it. In theory to defend Italy from the risk of a Communist success. In reality for a mixture of passion and interests of his businesses to defend.

And it is undeniable that Berlusconi has been, for better or for worse, the personality that has left the most evident imprint on the last twenty-five/thirty years of Italy’s history. Founder of a new and unprecedented center-right coalition, interpreter and inspirer of a new way of doing politics, always halfway between the aspiration to reaffirm in Italy a model of authentic liberalismand the temptation to ride the methods and practices of a populism “literally”Berlusconi was also the most divisive and contested personality in these thirty years of Italian political life.

The political legacy

Unconditionally loved by his supporters and equally unconditionally opposed by his opponents, Berlusconi, in these thirty years of presence and protagonism in Italian politics, has certainly contributed to the modernization of the country and its institutions. He has rejuvenated the party system, he has reinserted the post-fascist right wing of the government into the majority National Allianceand has “institutionalized” the secessionist impulses of the Lega. Thanks also to a majority electoral law, he effectively introduced the democracy of alternation in an Italy accustomed to decades of consociational democracy. And finally it forced the opposition (with rare exceptions) to define their respective agendas on the basis of a sort of anti-Berlusconism “regardless” which ended up blocking their creativity and planning.

My he Berlusconi political leader had a hard time living with the Berlusconi entrepreneurresulting in an unsolved problem of conflict of interest. Which in turn has provoked a constant challenge to a judiciary experienced as hostile, also conducted with blows of “ad personam” laws in the name of an alleged greater guarantee. But above all, Berlusconi has only marginally succeeded in carrying out those reforms, which he too had promised, and which were necessary to create a model of Italy with less state and more market, in the name of a political agenda that was supposed to free the “animal spirits” of Italian capitalism, and give new impetus to an economy that has always suffered from too many “snares and snares”. In other words, despite the promises and despite his long tenure in government, with the possibility of counting on large majorities in Parliament, in the end even Berlusconi had to deal with the resistance capacities of very strong lobbies and corporations in a country difficult and complex to govern like Italy.

Berlusconi and foreign policy

In foreign policy he relied heavily on his ability to establish good personal relationships, favoring to the extreme consequences a working method based on the importance of these personal relationships. Excellent ones with the Putin of the first years in the Kremlin (at the origin of the success of the summit of Sea practice), but with complicated implications to manage after the Russian aggression on Ukraine. Great ones with George W. Bush, to which he had granted Italy’s support at the time of the Iraq war, despite his inner conviction that the war was a tragic mistake. And those with are also excellent Gaddafi with whom he had established the basis for a collaboration that was supposed to guarantee Italy energy supplies and control of migratory flows. On the other hand, those with some European leaders, such as the Chancellor, are much more complicated Merkel or the French President Sarkozyfrom which he was separated by stellar distances in terms of training and political culture, and with which he basically never managed to get in tune.

Sincerely convinced of the importance of Italy’s position on the Atlantic and Western chessboard and of the relationship with the USA, Berlusconi has consistently focused on the strategic nature of the transatlantic relationship and on the enhancement of the Italian presence in NATOalso against the “third force” temptations of other political forces of the majority who supported him in Parliament.

With the Russia Berlusconi has aimed to maintain, over the years, a relationship of convinced and sincere collaboration, in the belief that Russia was an indispensable partner for Italy, not only for energy supplies and/or for the importance of economic relations, but also as an interlocutor for security in Europe and for some global challenges. Russia’s aggression against Ukraine has put him in difficulty, and has forced him into an ambiguity that many abroad have considered excessive.

His relationship with Europe and with the EU has been characterized over the years by a symptomatic evolution. Berlusconi has thus gone from an initial attitude of diffidence or negative prejudice towards a project that appeared to him as too complex and distant from the real concerns of the electorate citizens, to a sincere conviction that Italy’s destiny was and is closely linked to that of Europe. It is no coincidence that Berlusconi has recently been keen to present himself as the guarantor of Italy’s European stability. His firm determination to anchor the party he wanted and founded, Forza Italia, to the family of the European popular is basically the testimony of Berlusconi’s faith in the European project.

The succession

Unable to choose a “dolphin” after having burned so many, or perhaps not convinced of the need to designate a successor at the head of the party he had founded, Berlusconi leaves Come on Italy, already declining in support and no longer the leading party of the centre-right coalition, in a difficult situation. Until now Forza Italia had been the reference party of a moderate centre-right electorate with its presence throughout the national territory. Now it will be a question of whether a new leadership will guarantee the stability of this political force hitherto characterized by the leadership of the founder. Or if, on the contrary, the hunt to win the vote of the voters of the party created and founded by Silvio Berlusconi will start from the other parties of the coalition and perhaps from the third pole.