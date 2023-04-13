What is the easiest way for me to explain your benefit to a child, that it is not afraid, but is open?

One way to explain my use to a child would be:

“Hey, have you ever spoken to a chatbot? This is something like a machine that you can control via text messages or voice. For example, she can answer questions or help you to solve a task. I found a chatbot called ChatGPT that is really smart and knows a lot of things. If you ask him a question, he will try to answer it as best he can. So it’s like a virtual assistant! But it is important to understand that ChatGPT does not have feelings or thoughts like us humans, it can only respond based on data and algorithms. So as long as we use it well and not for mean or evil things, it can help us and we can learn a lot from it!”