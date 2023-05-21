A convicted mob boss is still at large

Convicted of mafia, but the boss remains free

Until Friday it was still not performed sentence of conviction for mafia against Rosario Pio Cattafi, which became irrevocable on 16 May, when the Court of Cassation, first criminal section, rejected his appeal against the sentence issued by the Court of Appeal of Reggio Calabria on 6 October 2021 which sentenced him to the sentence a total of six years’ imprisonment, for participation in the Cosa nostra family of Barcellona Pozzo di Gotto, in the province of Messina, and for slander against the collaborator of justice Carmelo Subito and the lawyer Fabio Repici.

Just the latter, defender of Sonia Alfano, daughter of journalist Beppe Alfano killed in Barcellona Pozzo di Gotto on 8 January 1993, established as a civil party in the trial, having acknowledged Cattafi’s failure to enter prison, sent a letter to the Attorney General of Reggio Calabria formal reminder for the execution of the sentence against the “lawyer”, white collar of the Barcelona mafia, link between Cosa nostra and institutional apparatuses.

In Cattafi, who was subjected to a precautionary measure from 24 July 2012 to 4 December 2015, 2 years remain to be served, 7 months and 20 days in prison. “For these reasons, having regard to the criminal and social dangerousness of Rosario Pio Cattafi as underlined by the now irrevocable sentence”, the lawyer Repici wrote to the magistrates of the Reggio Calabria Attorney General’s Office urging them “for the most rapid issuance and the equally rapid execution of the prison order against Rosario Pio Cattafi.It is evident, in fact – continued the lawyer of the daughter of the last journalist murdered by the mafia in Italy – that, especially having regard to the sources of evidence attesting the criminal collusions of which Cattafi was able to enjoy the three powers of the state in high institutional contexts, it would not be dignified for the punitive power of the state and respectful for the families of the victims of the mafia for Cattafi to choose the penitentiary institution in which to begin his imprisonment and, consequently , the Surveillance Tribunal which will have to deal with the expiation of his sentence”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

