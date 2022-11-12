Home Business A curved screen that can “straighten”! LG OLED Flex officially launched: 19,999 yuan for the first time
Business

A curved screen that can “straighten”! LG OLED Flex officially launched: 19,999 yuan for the first time

by admin
A curved screen that can “straighten”! LG OLED Flex officially launched: 19,999 yuan for the first time

Faced with the epic dilemma of “which one is better with a curved screen or a straight screen”, LG has come up with a perfect solution.

Today, the LG OLED Flex 42LX3QPCA is on sale in China. This display is equipped with the world‘s first bendable 42-inch OLED screen;With this screen, the OLED Flex can achieve a curvature adjustment of up to 900R, and there are 20 curvature levels to choose from.

In addition to adjustable curvature,The screen quality is also quite good.

The LG OLED Flex is equipped with a 4K 120Hz screen, equipped with HDMI 2.1 interface, supports VRR variable refresh rate, and has passed G-SYNC compatibility and AMD FreeSync Premium certification.

In addition, the monitor is powered by LG’s Alpha (Alpha) 9 Gen 5 processor, comes with LG Anti-Reflection (SAR) coating, supports height adjustment, and is equipped with 40W speakers.

software,LG OLED Flex allows users to adjust screen size preferences of 27, 32 or 42 inchesand can directly display multiple game screens on the split screen.

LG OLED Flex 42LX3QPCA is currently on the e-commerce platform,The starting price is 19,999 yuan.

Purchase link:Tmall (19999 yuan)

A curved screen that can

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Fast Technology

Responsible editor: Nai He

See also  The person in charge of the hot search on the company is deducted one thousand for being late and apologized: the official has stepped in-fine, the company-fast technology (media under the drive house)-technology changes the future

You may also like

Arthur Hayes, bitcoin and the ‘pure evil’ of...

Ita Airways defends itself: “The perfect storm has...

The face value of 100,000 coins is coming....

The era of influencer employees, the hidden treasure...

12 times the profit of selling cars, BYD...

Berkshire Hathaway sells shares of China’s BYD

Inflation in Italy: EU estimates + 8.7% in...

Tod’s: revenues exceed 700 million euros, title runs...

Julibao Holdings (08527) Announces Net Loss of S$1.502...

Elon Musk warns employees: ‘Twitter can fail’. Yoel...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy