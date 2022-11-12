Faced with the epic dilemma of “which one is better with a curved screen or a straight screen”, LG has come up with a perfect solution.

Today, the LG OLED Flex 42LX3QPCA is on sale in China. This display is equipped with the world‘s first bendable 42-inch OLED screen;With this screen, the OLED Flex can achieve a curvature adjustment of up to 900R, and there are 20 curvature levels to choose from.

In addition to adjustable curvature,The screen quality is also quite good.

The LG OLED Flex is equipped with a 4K 120Hz screen, equipped with HDMI 2.1 interface, supports VRR variable refresh rate, and has passed G-SYNC compatibility and AMD FreeSync Premium certification.

In addition, the monitor is powered by LG’s Alpha (Alpha) 9 Gen 5 processor, comes with LG Anti-Reflection (SAR) coating, supports height adjustment, and is equipped with 40W speakers.

software,LG OLED Flex allows users to adjust screen size preferences of 27, 32 or 42 inchesand can directly display multiple game screens on the split screen.

LG OLED Flex 42LX3QPCA is currently on the e-commerce platform,The starting price is 19,999 yuan.

Purchase link:Tmall (19999 yuan)