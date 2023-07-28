A danger to shipping?

According to the European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA), lithium-ion batteries are among the types of cargo responsible for a large proportion of cargo fires. The batteries, which are also built into laptops and other electronic devices, are difficult to extinguish. Once they catch fire, they cannot be extinguished with water or by depriving them of oxygen, says Nathan Habers, spokesman for the Dutch shipowners’ association KVNR. In addition, the fires could spontaneously reignite due to thermal processes. “The first question that arises: does the current regulatory framework reflect the risk profile of this type of goods?”

