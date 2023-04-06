The confrontation of the Acciaierie d’Italia to the employees on layoffs

An image that gives the idea of ​​a “paid” holiday. Italian steelworks ends up in the eye of the storm after sending to former employees Ilva an email with a logo representing a sun and a deckchair to communicate the extension of the extraordinary redundancy fund. An affront, according to the union Uilmwho decided to write a letter to the government and the former state partner Ilva. A fact “unprecedented in union history, not only in Italy”, the unions thunder.

The general secretary Rocco Palombella speaks of a fact “offensive and disrespectful towards workers and their families, who for over ten years have been claiming the right to work and a decent salary, in addition to the right to health and safety”.

In the letter sent to the premier Giorgia Melonito the ministers Giancarlo Giorgetti, Adolfo bear e Marina Elvira Calderoneas well as a Bernardo Mattarellamanaging director of Invitaliavehicle through which the government has set foot again in the former Ilva, Dogfish he explains that he “had a hard time” believing the image that accompanied the communication: “For some time now the Uilm fights to stop an unsustainable situation that has lasted for over ten years, which sees workers and citizens as the main victims, especially those of Taranto. For two years the State has also become an accomplice to this situation, after entering the share capital of Italian steelworks through Invitalia”. And he asked for a meeting “as soon as possible” with the minister bear.

The Uilm remember how since 2019 the company has resorted to the redundancy fund for thousands of workers “without a valid justification” since “the alibi of production limits” at 6 million tons per year established by the judiciary “does not exist since the ion plant has never managed to reach them”, making in 2022 just over three million tons. And how last year a company reorganization was requested “without any industrial plan” and “without planning the necessary investments”, but despite the refusal of the conditions by the unions, the Ministry of Labor “granted the extraordinary redundancy fund for one year”.

Faced with this picture, Dogfish criticizes the methods of sending the communication, recalling how they come from a company that has a state shareholder within it and to which the state disbursed a loan of 680 million euros in January to the company led by Lucia Morselliexpression of the private shareholder ArcelorMittal: “The Uilm will continue to denounce this situation of unheard-of gravity in every venue and with all the tools available and urges all institutions to intervene and take the necessary measures”.

