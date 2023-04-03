Equity funds, bond funds, ETFs: More and more investors are discovering funds for themselves. getty Images / utah778

Equity funds, bond funds, ETFs: More and more investors are discovering funds for themselves. Because they are considered a good opportunity to invest widely. Here you can read how the investment instruments work and what their advantages and disadvantages are.

That’s the definition of funds and there are these types

A fund is a collection of different securities or other investment vehicles. Investors’ money is thus generally invested widely in the financial markets. There are different types of funds, including stock funds, bond funds, mixed funds, and ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds).

Each fund has its own investment strategy. For example, a stock fund invests in stocks of different companies, while a bond fund invests in fixed income securities.

Capital management companies set up funds and a fund management is responsible for active management. ETFs are an exception as they invest passively as index funds. In other words, they map indices and do not actively compile them. Funds are usually traded as securities on the stock exchange. However, fund units can also be purchased directly from a capital management company.

A fund can have these goals

The objectives of funds differ depending on the strategy. A mutual fund’s performance is typically measured by its income, which results from the capital appreciation and distributions from the assets.

The goal of many funds is long-term capital growth, i.e. the highest possible return through price gains. Another possible goal is regular income, for example by investing in dividend stocks or bonds. By investing in a fund, investors can also seek capital preservation – in which case conservative securities are appropriate.

Funds may help diversify investments by investing in different types of securities or industries. However, there are also funds that invest sector-specifically or only in certain countries. They aim to benefit from the development of an industry or a region.

What do fund managers do?

Fund managers are the professional investment professionals who manage a fund’s portfolio. Its main task is to invest the capital in such a way that the fund’s investment objectives are achieved. To this end, fund managers continuously monitor and analyze the market.

They make decisions about which securities to include in the fund’s portfolio and how much capital to invest in each asset class. However, they cannot easily make changes without notifying the fund’s investors.

Where can I find information about specific funds?

With Annual and semi-annual reports the fund management informs the investors about the recent performance of the fund and the investments. The reports also provide insight into investment strategy and portfolio composition.

You can also find all important information about the fund in the prospectus read. These include, for example, the investment objectives, the strategy, fees and risks. Also a shortened form of the prospectus, the key investor information (Key Investor Information Document, KIID) can usually be found on the Internet.

Many funds also publish a so-called Fact Sheet. As a rule, the fact sheet contains information such as the fund name, investment strategy, investment objective, investment period, performance and cost structure. Often the fund’s top positions are also included in the fact sheet by weighting.

Investing in funds: These are the advantages and disadvantages

Compared to individual securities such as shares, funds have the advantage that they diversify the investment more widely because they invest in several titles. This usually reduces the risk.

The fact that a fund manager takes care of the portfolio around the clock is also an advantage. Because not every investor has the time, the desire and the know-how to put together their own portfolio. In addition, it is possible with a fund to invest proportionately in securities such as stocks and bonds. This makes it possible to get started with small amounts.

However, before you invest money in funds, you should consider that fund shares are subject to fluctuations in value. So price losses are possible. In addition, you are dependent on the fund management and cannot actively influence the investment strategy.

Another disadvantage of mutual funds is that they charge management fees. This covers the costs of fund management, administration and marketing. The fees reduce a fund’s returns, especially if it is held for a shorter period of time.

Disclaimer: Stocks, cryptocurrencies and investments are always associated with risk. A total loss of the invested capital cannot be ruled out either. The published articles, data and forecasts are not an invitation to buy or sell securities or rights. They also do not replace professional advice.