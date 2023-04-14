Home Business a European task force is under way
La task force su ChatGPT

Following the provision of temporary limitation of the treatment, adopted by the Guarantor for the protection of personal data on 30 March against ChatGPT, managed by the US company OpenAI, the European Privacy Guarantors, meeting in the European Data Protection Board (EDPB), have decided to launch a task force on ChatGPT.

The objective of the task force, explains a note, is to promote cooperation and the exchange of information on possible initiatives for the application of the European Regulation conducted by the data protection authorities. “After a series of conversations with OpenAI representatives, the Italian Guarantor has indicated some provisions on transparency, rights of the interested parties and legal basis of the treatment carried out by ChatGPT, to be fulfilled by 30 April 2023 “, concludes the note.

