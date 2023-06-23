A fairy tale without a happy ending

A psychiatrist from Hesse argues in writing with his KV on the subject of video consultations. When the fronts harden, he sends the employee there a meaningful excerpt from a Grimm fairy tale – and a little later finds himself in court. The details of an unusual case.

Can a quote from a fairy tale be a crime? The Frankfurt Higher Regional Court (OLG) recently had to answer this question – and answered in the affirmative.

The court decided. A punishable one threat of a crime – here manslaughter – can consist of sending an e-mail with a corresponding excerpt from a fairy tale to the recipient (Az. 7 ORs 10/23).

Doctor gone astray

In the specific case, it was about the dispute between a specialist in forensic psychiatry from Hesse and an employee of the local KV. The two had obviously been discussing the regulations for using a provider for video consultations via e-mail for some time, but had not found each other. The doctor was obviously frustrated by this.

After the argument, he first sent the KV employee a few emails in which he explained the meaning of her last name. In December 2021, the dispute finally escalated.

The doctor wrote the woman an e-mail saying, among other things: “The wrong maid, does that sound familiar to you? In your tragedy, I’m something like the “Old King” and I’m happy to give you a hand.”

This was followed by an extensive verbatim quote from Grimm’s fairy tale “The Goose Girl”:

“What judgment is she worthy of?” Then the false bride spoke: “She is worthy of nothing better than being stripped stark naked and put into a barrel, which is hammered inside with sharpened nails; and two white horses must be harnessed, which they drag down street after street to death.” – “That is you,” said the old king, “and you have found your own judgement, and afterwards it shall happen to you.”

The letter was signed with the salutation “I have the honor” and the name of the doctor.

This email had consequences.

Final decision due to threat

The district court found the doctor guilty of threatening him with a crime. He deliberately threatened the employee with death – figuratively speaking with a fairy tale. The woman took this seriously, also against the background of previous communication with the doctor. She therefore caused her employer to stop forwarding her e-mails from the psychiatrist.

In the judgment of the district court, the doctor was warned and reserved a fine of 40 daily rates of 30 euros.

The Higher Regional Court confirmed the decision. Its decision is not contestable.

