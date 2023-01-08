A good start to ignite the spring market! What are the main lines of investment?The top ten brokerage strategies are here



News from the Financial Associated Press, January 8 (edited by Li Chen)The latest strategic views of the top ten brokerages are freshly released, as follows:

CITIC Securities: Incremental funds rushed into the market to promote the spread of market rotation

The CITIC Securities Research Report pointed out that after New Year’s Day, the epidemic situation across the country quickly “passed the peak”, and stimulus policies were frequently issued to promote economic recovery. , risk appetite is gradually picking up, and funds are constantly actively looking for “depressions” to promote the spread of market rotation. The first stage driven by policy games is shifting to the second stage driven by performance, and the allocation is gradually shifting from equilibrium to performance flexibility.

First of all, from the perspective of economic fundamentals, the country has passed the peak of the rapid epidemic one after another, the duration of the epidemic disturbance is shorter than expected, various policies to stabilize growth continue to increase, and the trend of accelerated economic recovery is more clear. Secondly, from the perspective of the market liquidity environment, the return of foreign capital to Chinese assets has accelerated, and the positions of active funds have risen rapidly. The funds previously siphoned by theme transactions have been quickly released, and the liquidity environment of growth stocks has improved significantly.

Finally, judging from the characteristics of the market, both the domestic epidemic situation and the US interest rate hike expectations have passed the peak, and global risk appetite has risen simultaneously in the first quarter. The relay effect of market rotation is obviously stronger than the substitution effect. The process of continuous improvement and diffusion of market liquidity.

From the perspective of medium-term strategic configuration, we will continue to focus on the four major security sectors of energy, technology, national defense and agriculture. From the perspective of the current tactical increase in positions, it is recommended to focus on the three types of “depressions” that benefit from the continuous improvement and diffusion of market liquidity, as well as industries that have a large room for year-on-year improvement in performance in 2023, such as the digital economy in technology and the pharmaceutical industry. Pharmaceutical consumables and equipment, solar energy storage in manufacturing, subdivided materials and equipment in the machinery and military sectors, and post-cycle categories such as building materials, home furnishing, and home appliances in the real estate chain.

Haitong Securities: A good start ignites the spring market

The good start of A-shares is driven by favorable factors such as the policy of stabilizing growth. Fundamentals are expected to improve and capital is abundant. The spring market is expected to gradually unfold. This round of rise began at the end of October 22, and it was the first wave of rise from bears to bulls. Drawing on the first wave of rises in previous bull markets, the current time and space are not in place. The digital economy (TMT) driven by policy + technology is optimal, new energy has structural opportunities, and consumption prefers medicine and essential consumption.

Looking at 23 years, the continued increase in the policy of stabilizing growth will promote the recovery of macro and micro fundamentals, and A shares have entered the upward channel in the early stage of the bull market. With the implementation of the policy of stabilizing growth, it is expected that the year-on-year growth rate of domestic real GDP in 23 years will be close to 5%, corresponding to the nominal GDP growth rate of 6%. When it comes to A-share fundamentals, A-share revenue and profit growth are expected to rise as a whole, and it is estimated that the year-on-year growth rate of all A-share net profits in 23 years is expected to reach 10-15%. From the perspective of funds, the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hike is expected to stop in 23 years, and the strength of domestic residents’ asset allocation is gradually emerging. Therefore, overseas liquidity and domestic micro-funds are expected to improve marginally. We expect that the incremental capital of A shares in 23 years is expected to reach 1 trillion yuan. . Driven by many positive changes, A shares are entering an upward channel in the early stage of the bull market.

Huaan Securities: The spring market is bound to rise generally

The spring market has already started, and it is expected to continue to perform. The peak of the internal epidemic is superimposed on Spring Festival travel, data vacuum + policy vacuum, the worst time for market confidence has passed, and it is recovering for the better, the external inflation pressure is easing, the mild recession is interpreted, and the US stock market stabilizes, all of which are positive for A shares. The spring market continues deductive. At the policy level, there are currently two main concerns. One is the monetary policy, which will focus on care; the other is the real estate policy. The demand side will continue to relax, optimize the identification standards for second homes, and open purchase restrictions, etc., but it is difficult to judge whether the first-line will join , the most optimistic scenario is to join the above-mentioned policy with strict conditions, but the policy is friendly and the effect needs to be observed.

In terms of configuration, it is recommended to use four main lines: one is the popular track with the blessing of the industry cycle in the growth style, including wind energy storage, upstream materials of the battery chain and midstream manufacturing; the other is the emotionally leading sectors in the spring market, such as securities companies and computer innovation; The third is that the fall of the peak of the epidemic and the Spring Festival travel will benefit the recovery of service consumption, and focus on travel, liquor and medical services; the fourth is the economic leader of the Internet platform in Hong Kong stocks that has changed its tone in the early stage and is expected to rebound with the U.S. stock market in the near future.

CITIC Construction Investment: The market has returned to an upward trend and started a second upward trend

This week, the market showed a general uptrend pattern, and investor sentiment picked up significantly. Fundamentals are being repaired, foreign capital continues to flow in, the market is gaining momentum, and upward shocks are the direction of least resistance. Focus on policy-driven + fundamentals are expected to strongly improve. After the market has gained momentum, upward shocks are the direction of least resistance.

Look for the direction of attention in the first quarter of 23 years according to the three clues of the industry cycle, policy expectations and economic expectations. For subdivisions that are expected to improve significantly in fundamentals, it is recommended to focus on photovoltaic downstream/green power, banks, and pharmaceuticals; the direction of policy stimulus expectations is recommended to focus on Xinchuang Chain, real estate chain. Considering from the perspective of the industry cycle, growth sectors such as photovoltaics, energy storage, and Xinchuang have both long-term growth and short-term prosperity, and the overall certainty is better than the real estate chain sector driven by policy expectations.

GF Securities: A-share “spring restlessness” helps “break dawn” and continue to configure “backing + reconstruction”

The “spring restlessness” under the “dawn” of A shares has begun. The “vacuum period” of economic/profit data at the end of the year and the beginning of the year, the relatively loose liquidity environment at the beginning of the year in China, and the high fault tolerance rate of institutional investors in the early stage of a new round of assessment have increased risk appetite. These three factors jointly drove the “spring restlessness” at the beginning of the year. In history, the “spring turmoil” ended early (2008/18/20) or was not triggered (22 years) generally because of the impact of “major uncertainty”, but the current “China‘s economic restart” has high certainty, 23 years “Spring Restlessness” has started.

Historical data shows that most of the industries leading the rise in A-share “spring turmoil” have the characteristics of “current market main line + previous strong industry + profit expectation upward revision industry”, while the real estate chain and consumption/pharmaceuticals that benefit from “underpinning + reconstruction” are at the same time meet these three characteristics. Based on the comprehensive evaluation system of “prosperity” and “stock market characteristics”, the flexibility and certainty of the continued rise of some consumer segments are still relatively high.

A-shares continue to recommend the allocation of “underpinning + reconstruction”: 1. Underpinning: real estate chain (moderate credit sinking of real estate/home appliances and furniture), travel chain (leisure service) benefiting from the optimization of epidemic prevention policies, and pharmaceutical chain (medical care) that benefits in the medium term 2. Reconstruction: revaluation of central state-owned enterprises (energy/technology central enterprises), anti-monopoly policy is expected to be stable (Internet/platform economy). The theme of investment is “national security” (domestic software, etc.), state-owned enterprise reform (construction, etc.).

Huaxi Securities: Stable growth policy overweight A-share spring market continues

The micro-liquidity of the stock market improved, and northbound funds took the lead in counterattacking. In the first week of 2023, the micro-liquidity of A-shares has improved. Wind’s A-day turnover has risen from more than 600 billion last week to more than 800 billion yuan, and the turnover rate of the two cities has also increased. Foreign capital took the lead in launching a counterattack and became an important incremental capital for the current round of A-share market. As of January 6, the northbound funds of the Luhutong channel have been net-buying for 9 consecutive weeks. During this period, the net buying scale exceeded 110 billion yuan, of which the net buying this week was 20 billion yuan. In addition, leveraged funds have turned into net purchases this week, indicating that domestic risk appetite has also risen upwards.

Investment Suggestion: The policy of stabilizing growth will be increased, and the spring market of A shares will continue. Recent high-frequency data show that with the increase in the number of “Yangkang”, the flow of people in various places is recovering rapidly, and the domestic economy is gradually recovering. At the same time, the slowdown of overseas interest rate hikes, the implementation of the domestic “expanding domestic demand” policy, and the release of warmer signals from real estate and platform economies are all driving forces for the market’s risk appetite to rise again, and the spring turmoil in A shares is expected to continue. In terms of industry configuration, it is recommended to focus on three main lines: 1) Consumption fields that benefit from post-epidemic recovery, such as food and beverage, medicine, aviation airports, hotels, and tax exemptions; 2) Growth sectors supported by industrial policies, such as digital economy, credit creation, military industry, Some areas of new energy, etc.; 3) Real estate-related industrial chains, etc., benefiting from policy marginal adjustments.

Zheshang Securities: The market ushered in the first wave of the bull market, and 23 years will be a big year for theme investment

Looking forward to 2023, at the style level, the current round of switching from value to growth began in 21 years. The core drive lies in the rise of advanced manufacturing represented by green, autonomous, and intelligent. Currently, many sub-fields are in the 0-1 stage. It is the window to explore thematic opportunities; at the level of risk appetite, the market ushered in the first wave of the bull market, and risk appetite has entered a recovery cycle. 2023 will usher in a great year for themed investment.

Zheshang Securities believes that the four major themes of innovation, national defense, near-end innovation, and state-owned enterprise reform are worthy of focus. Combined with seasonal patterns, the performance of Xinchuang and National Defense in the first quarter also has advantages. The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China emphasizes “promoting the modernization of the national security system and capabilities”, and information security is one of the core links. At present, the localization rate of the core links of software and hardware is low, and there is broad room for improvement. In terms of investment clues, basic software and enterprise applications are the main directions at present; network security is the direction with the greatest difference in expectations; in addition, Huawei Kunpeng Chain is also worthy of focus.

Bank of China Securities: A-share valuation repair market may start

Entering January, the market is expected to usher in a good opportunity for the layout of the new year, and the main line and structure are still the top priorities of the market. In the first week of 2023, A-shares have a good start. Judging from the high performance growth expectations in 2023, the overall performance of the electronics, medicine, machinery, computer and media industries in 23 years may be even better. As previously expected by the market, stimulus policies for the real estate industry are still being introduced. Until there is an obvious inflection point in domestic fundamentals, the policy tone of stabilizing the economy and supporting entities will continue. In addition, the mainland has further optimized epidemic prevention measures for travel to and from Hong Kong and Macau. The epidemic situation has “peaked” across the country, production and life are gradually recovering, and the market’s expectations for the recovery of economic fundamentals are gradually strengthening.

Looking back, there are still many positive factors at present. In terms of market structure, in the early stage of valuation restoration, the more flexible growth sector is still the first choice for funds. During the second inventory cycle, it is recommended to pay attention to the allocation opportunities brought about by the capital expenditure expansion of leading industries represented by leading midstream manufacturing. The recovery of catering demand and the reduction of raw material costs have brought about a recovery in the economy, while the industry valuation is still at a low level, and beer and condiments are ushering in allocation opportunities.

Minsheng Securities: From January to February, the market can still focus on the core contradiction

There was a big rebound in the market in January, and it has entered the right side one after another. After the price of silicon materials fell in new energy, stocks in the entire industry chain actually rebounded, which shows that market pricing has included high expectations for increased demand.

Focusing on domestic demand recovery dominated by the old economic momentum and the weakening of the US dollar, the layout is carried out: real estate, insurance, nonferrous metals (copper, gold, aluminum), banks, and building materials. Since the fourth quarter of last year, the coal sector, which we are relatively bearish on, has fully adjusted and rebounded worth looking forward to. In 2023, the market needs to gradually understand the inflation center and the upward trend of interest rates, and enter the era of short-term and long-term investment.

Industrial Securities: The conditions for repairing the market have been met

From the perspective of global asset allocation, Chinese assets will also be a place with high cost performance in 2023. In just 4 trading days since the new year, Luhutong Northbound funds have flowed in 20 billion yuan. On the one hand, behind it is the “good start” effect brought about by the allocation of overseas funds at the beginning of the year. But more importantly, from the perspective of global asset allocation, “internal and external troubles” in 2022 will lead to a weakening of the momentum for overseas capital allocation in China‘s assets, and even a large outflow of assets at one time. All concerns have been significantly alleviated and improved. The increase in the cost performance of Chinese assets is attracting foreign capital to accelerate its return.

Structurally, focus on three major directions: 1) Obvious money-making effect has been achieved so far. At present, growth is still in the direction of high cost performance. Follow-up suggestions continue to focus on the direction of high cost performance that is in line with policy guidance, is expected to be prosperous next year or usher in marginal improvement, and the current congestion has dropped significantly: Xinchuang, semiconductor (equipment, materials), consumer electronics, energy storage, military industry (aero engine), etc. 2) Consumption: The decline in the peak of the epidemic and the normalization of residents’ lives are expected to continue to boost the performance of large consumption and restore expectations. At the same time, foreign capital has returned sharply recently, and consumption is still the direction of its key allocation. In addition, referring to the market performance after the relaxation of overseas epidemic prevention, the consumption sector has ushered in a significant recovery. Optimistic about the travel chain (movies, catering, hotels, aviation), food and beverage, medicine and biology, etc. 3) Real estate infrastructure: Continue to benefit from the recent policy easing and economic recovery. At the same time, under the impact of internal and external risks in the early stage, the valuation and congestion of related sectors have fallen back to the bottom of history, and there is room for repair.