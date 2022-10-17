(Original title: A group of companies are running on the road to repurchase and holdings, and the amount of A-share repurchase and holdings has exceeded 100 billion yuan during the year)

◎Reporter Shi Na

On October 14, the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges optimized and improved the rules for repurchase and holdings, and solicited opinions from the public, aiming to further improve the institutional inclusiveness and implementation convenience of repurchase and holdings. In this context, a group of listed companies responded positively and accelerated their repurchase and increase in holdings.

According to statistics from a reporter from Shanghai Securities News, from the evening of October 14 to 16, more than 90 companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen disclosed repurchase, holding increase plans or progress announcements, and a group of major shareholders, directors, supervisors and senior managers of listed companies and industrial capital, etc , accelerate the pace to inject confidence into the market.

“We are full of confidence in the company’s long-term development” and “the company’s stock price deviates from its fundamentals”, listed companies, major shareholders, directors, supervisors and senior executives generally say this when talking about the reasons for repurchase and increase in holdings. Yang Delong, managing director of Qianhai Open Source Fund, predicts that under the new regulations, there will be more listed companies and company directors, supervisors and senior managers to boost market confidence through buybacks. Moreover, by increasing the holdings in the current area of ​​the market, it is possible to obtain certain returns in the future, serving multiple purposes with one stone.

Responding to the new regulations, actively repurchasing and increasing holdings

From the evening of October 14th to 16th, a total of 49 companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen issued repurchase announcements, of which 14 companies disclosed repurchase plans, with a total repurchase ceiling of about 5.086 billion yuan.

Among the new repurchase plans, there are many “big money” with an amount of hundreds of millions of yuan or even over one billion yuan. For example, Great Wall Motor plans to repurchase the upper limit of funds at 1.8 billion yuan, Focus Media plans to repurchase shares with 400 million to 800 million yuan, and China Textile City plans to repurchase the lower limit of 410 million yuan, which is 7.28% of the company’s current market value.

Many companies have conducted large repurchases in a short period of time after disclosing the progress of the repurchase in the early stage. For example, Xinfengming, Keda Manufacturing, and Damingcheng all have newly added repurchases of more than 100 million yuan. It is worth noting that half of the companies newly repurchased this time are “regular customers” of the repurchase. For example, this repurchase of Joincare is the fifth repurchase since its listing.

More and more chairman of listed companies are suggesting that share buybacks be put on the agenda. For example, Yunda shares announced that the company’s actual controller and chairman Nie Tengyun proposed to repurchase 5 million to 7 million shares of the company with 100 million yuan in the next 12 months, which will promote the company to hold a board of directors or shareholders meeting as soon as possible to review the repurchase of shares. matter. In addition, the chairman of Yahua Group proposed to buy back 200 million to 300 million shares, and the chairman of Crystal Optoelectronics proposed that the company invest 100 million to 150 million to buy back shares.

“This move is not only to enhance the confidence of public investors and all employees in the company’s business development, to urge the management to be diligent and enterprising, and to strive to achieve their goals, but also to promote the reasonable return of the company’s stock value and safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of investors.” Yunda shares Secretary Fu Qin said.

In terms of shareholding increase, a total of 46 sub-companys in Shanghai and Shenzhen stock markets issued shareholding increase announcements, of which 10 companies have launched shareholding increase plans, with a total planned increase of nearly 300 million yuan. Dong Jiangao is the “main force” in response to the increase in holdings. Taking the Shanghai stock market as an example, 29 sub-companies involve 41 holding bodies, of which directors, supervisors and senior executives account for 66% of the total number of holdings, which shows the confidence and determination of the directors, supervisors and senior executives in the future stock price of their own companies.

In the newly released shareholding plan, state-owned shareholders performed well. Shudao Group, the controlling shareholder of Sichuan Road and Bridge, a local state-owned enterprise, continued to issue a holding increase plan with a cap of 400 million yuan after completing the previous round of increased holdings of up to 577 million yuan, demonstrating its confidence and support for the development of listed companies.

During the year, the amount of repurchase and holdings has exceeded 100 billion yuan

Repurchase and increase in holdings are important tools for listed companies to maintain their own value and enhance market confidence. In recent years, the scale of repurchase and shareholder increase of listed companies has grown steadily. In the first three quarters of this year alone, the repurchase and increase of A-share companies have exceeded 100 billion yuan.

Statistics show that since 2019, more than 500 companies in the Shanghai stock market have implemented share repurchase, with an actual repurchase amount exceeding 170 billion yuan; about 700 companies in Shenzhen have implemented share repurchase, with a total repurchase amount of nearly 190 billion yuan. The number and scale of companies purchased show a steady growth year by year.

In the first three quarters of this year, a total of 144 companies in the Shanghai Stock Exchange issued announcements about their proposed share repurchase, with a total limit of over 30 billion yuan to be repurchased; a total of 234 companies have implemented share repurchase, with a repurchase amount of nearly 60 billion yuan. Among them, the actual repurchase amount of 14 companies exceeded 1 billion yuan, demonstrating the confidence and good expectations of listed companies in the long-term and stable development of the capital market.

Since 2022, a total of 226 companies in Shenzhen have issued announcements about their proposed share repurchase, with a total upper limit of about 80 billion yuan; 275 companies have implemented share repurchase, and the total repurchase amount has exceeded 45 billion yuan.

In addition, since the beginning of this year, the controlling shareholders, actual controllers, directors, supervisors and other important shareholders of 129 companies in the Shanghai Stock Exchange have disclosed their plans to increase their holdings, and the proposed increase is about 10 billion yuan; there are 116 companies in Shenzhen. Important shareholders such as people, directors, supervisors and senior officials disclosed the plan to increase their holdings, with the proposed increase in the amount exceeding 8 billion yuan.

Since September, the pace of repurchase by listed companies and increase in stakes by important shareholders has accelerated. A total of 46 companies in the two cities disclosed their repurchase plans, and the total limit of the repurchase plans exceeded 16 billion yuan. The controlling shareholders, actual controllers, directors and supervisors of 26 companies disclosed their shareholding plans; 110 important shareholders of listed companies implemented shareholding increases.

It is worth mentioning that Zhongji InnoLight, a GEM company, launched the second round of repurchase plan during the year on September 16, and completed the repurchase on October 10. Then, on October 11, the company launched the third equity repurchase plan of the year: it will spend another 300 million to 600 million yuan to repurchase shares, and the repurchase price of shares will not exceed 40 yuan per share.

“This repurchase is based on confidence in the development prospects of the optical module industry and the company’s operating performance, as well as safeguarding the interests of the majority of investors.” The relevant person in charge of Zhongji InnoLight told reporters that due to the continuous growth of data traffic and bandwidth, optical modules The industry will still maintain good development prospects, and the current stock price deviates from the company’s fundamentals.

Market analysts said that the current listed company is in the third quarterly report disclosure window period. After the company completes the disclosure, it will no longer be restricted by the window period. It is expected that more listed companies will join the team of repurchasing and increasing shares in the future.