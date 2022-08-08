It is a bit as if the television series “Stranger Things” was airing on the big screen of the economy, which tells of two separate worlds, that of humans and that of the Upside Down. In fact, interpreting the incoming data gives the sensation of two opposite realities, apparently difficult to reconcile. On the one hand, there is the microeconomic world, with many companies that in the first half of 2022 recorded strong growth or higher than expected revenues and profits, sometimes allowing for an upward adjustment of the forecasts for the whole year.