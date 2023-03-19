Home Business A heat pump is mandatory – owners should know this before installing it
Business

A heat pump is mandatory – owners should know this before installing it

by admin
A heat pump is mandatory – owners should know this before installing it

DMost owners of detached and semi-detached houses will sooner or later have to deal with the heat pump. Because electricity in the Federal Republic will be scarce and expensive due to the phase-out of nuclear power and coal-fired power, it is important to plan as precisely as possible.

Heating load, device output and radiators must be optimally matched to one another. Otherwise not only the purchase of the heat pump will be expensive. But also the operation due to high electricity costs. Here are the most important basic rules for heat pump beginners.

WELT explains the heat pump system for beginners. From the right choice of device and heating to consumption and costs to funding. What owners should know now.

See also  Polls, "M5s collect votes when he goes alone. 50-year-olds like Schlein"

You may also like

The U.S. and European banking crises have stirred...

These 17 German startups are about to become...

Meta fires another 10,000 employees and accelerates on...

Crisis at Credit Suisse – UBS and CS:...

Cold fusion, after 34 years something is moving....

Changan Mazda CX-50 opens the whole network to...

Guest PostUS Inflation Update – Disinflation falters –...

Meloni: “Conscience clear about migrants. Holy See suitable...

Spain is running out of water – also...

Inflation still skyrocketing, Codacons: “Tragic situation for families”

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy