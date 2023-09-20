A large female exhibition opens the MFW week in Milan. Photo: Nick Zonna

After the great success of Dubai, the photographic exhibition Through Her Eyes – Timeless Strength by the great contemporary master Max Vadukul arrives from 18 September to 19 November 2023 at the cloister of Intesa Sanpaolo’s Gallerie d’Italia in Milan.

“Through Her Eyes” is a journey into the eternal feminine: the artist’s careful gaze crosses the centuries and traditions to give us the gift of a representation of women, discovering before our eyes a multifaceted figure, in constant relationship with the roles that plays in society and with one’s own inner world. The inspiring muse and sole protagonist of her latest artistic research is the ethereal Top Model Ludmilla Voronkina Bozzetti.

Vadukul’s Ludmilla is one, none and a hundred thousand: independent spirit, at the center of social and family life, in dialogue with her inner self and with her own space. Vadukul demonstrates that woman is an infinite kaleidoscope of different perspectives and worlds, an infinite feminine world that cannot be simplified into a single angle.

Ludmilla is simultaneously daughter, wife, mother, seductress, worker, she is absorbed and detached, sometimes sad and thoughtful, but also strong, self-confident and triumphant. In every shot of her, her penetrating gaze awakens in the viewer the profound awareness of the impossibility of labeling her: she is at the same time all of her, she holds life in her womb and the future in her hands. Vadukul’s art thus becomes a tribute to the history of women, to her progress in the world over the centuries. Ludmilla’s energy and feminine strength – which runs through history and explodes in the artist’s shots – recall in the hearts of those who observe the everlasting respect due to women.

The artistic project “Through Her Eyes – Timeless Strength” was born in 2021, when on the occasion of the shooting for Roberto Cavalli’s Zero Collection, Vadukul met Ludmilla, one of the models in the cast. Max was struck by it: “She was different, really different. She had a story and a past; a real force and I started photographing it over and over again. In fact, I felt I had found someone who can create strong Vadukul images. I wanted to create an art project with her”, says the photographer.

Her shots are true works of art in which Ludmilla’s feelings are captured, mixed and enhanced by Vadukul’s extraordinary art, creating a perfect fusion between creativity and emotions.

Vadukul portrays his muse only in black and white shots, the artist’s signature style, with mastery. The photographer plays with chiaroscuro, painting her past and history on Ludmilla’s face and body.

The opening event was attended by personalities from the world of fashion, culture, art and economics with the presence of institutions of which Ignazio La Russa was president of the Senate with his wife Laura. The event auspiciously anticipated the MFW week for the presentation of the 2024 spring summer collections.

Reportage created by Nick Zonna

