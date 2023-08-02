A leap forward for Classe E: it’s a connected office on 4 wheels

Listen to the audio version of the article

Raising the bar. This is one of the main merits of the Mercedes E-Class, which has been on the market for almost 40 years and is a point of reference in the segment of E-segment cars.

With the sixth generation, protagonist of our first contact, the Stuttgart manufacturer marks a profound leap forward compared to the past and does so with a 360-degree list of innovations starting from the super-connected interiors and the range of engines with a strong presence of plug-in hybrid versions with over 100 kilometers of autonomy.

Similar in size to the model it replaces, with a length of 495 cm, a width increased by about 3 cm to 188 cm and a height of 147 cm, aesthetically it brings to mind the EQ models but above all it has more streamlined lines.

The “quantum” leap on the new front comes once the door is open, with the large glazed surface of the Mbux Superscreen occupying the entire dashboard. Translated? Three screens including instrumentation in front of the driver, central maxi touch and additional monitor dedicated to the passenger. There is also a head-up display with a generous surface area, which in everyday driving is very convenient for reading the navigator’s instructions. The long list of new features also includes a front video camera, thanks to which you can participate in conference calls on Zoom. This is possible thanks to the installation of third-party applications, including the TikTok social network, the Vivaldi browser or the Angry Bird game. Obviously calls can only be made when the car is stationary but, for those who spend many hours in the car, the E-Class has all the characteristics to become a real office on four wheels. All without wasting time when you get on board, thanks to the “routine” function which will allow you to optimize all functions and will also be supported by artificial intelligence in the future.

Full screen. Zoom works when the car is stopped

Given the equipment available, we also try the passenger screen and decide to watch a film during the journey. We see it but the driver doesn’t, thanks to the completely black surface from his angle. The general impression is that the Stuttgart engineers have aimed to create the most technological and connected Mercedes currently in production but without ever putting safety and daily use in the background. The air vents summarize the concept: they can be set from the display (Tesla-style) but also manually without unnecessary steps.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

