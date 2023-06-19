A life for the swine

A life for Switzerland: Credit Suisse through the ages

She has been scolded a lot in the last days, weeks and months. The work and achievements of Credit Suisse for Switzerland and the world were neglected. An obituary.

With the takeover of CS by UBS on Monday, the second largest Swiss bank disappeared – although its name still lives on.

Picture: Sandra Ardizzone

In the end it was quick. Very quickly and almost painlessly. A weekend in March was enough to seal the takeover of Credit Suisse by its major competitor UBS. Until then, an absolute taboo, despite all the recurring rumours. But it was the federal government, the National Bank and the financial market authority Finma that arranged and carefully executed the largest banking deal.

