Birgitte Olsen, portfolio manager at Bellevue AM, focuses on companies with a strong anchor shareholder and a solid balance sheet. In an interview, she explains how investors can benefit from the infrastructure investment trend with U-Blox and Burckhardt Compression, for example.

Despite signs of a crisis from the banking sector and fears of recession, Birgitte Olsen is cautiously optimistic about the future. “I see no reason to panic,” says the portfolio manager at Bellevue Asset Management in an interview with The Market. The worst feared scenario for the European economy has not yet materialized, and the macro situation is currently neutral. But what will stay with us is structurally higher inflation.