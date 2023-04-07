© Reuters.



Investing.com – The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) will release the March release on Friday, April 7, and as the release draws closer, here’s what economists and researchers at several major Wall Street investment banks are forecasting for the upcoming jobs data :

Citigroup

We expect monthly job growth in March to continue to slow, but still to post a strong gain of 250,000 jobs, although there is a slight downside risk as there are more signs of job losses in rate-sensitive sectors.

We also expect average hourly wages to increase by 0.3% month-on-month in March, with roughly balanced risks of large or small increases. On the one hand, the tightness in the US labor market should continue to put upward pressure on wages, with underlying wage growth expected to be at least 4-6% annualized. On the other hand, changes in the composition of the employment sector in recent months may have put downward pressure on average hourly earnings, which may continue in March.

Finally, we expect the unemployment rate to fall to 3.5% in March, after an unexpected rise to 3.6% in February. That was based on similar expectations for job growth in household surveys, which determined that the unemployment rate and labor force participation rate were unchanged after gains in recent months.

Wells Fargo

We expect job growth to slow to 240,000 in March. The still-tight labor market is likely to be reflected in the unemployment rate falling back to 3.5% and average hourly earnings rising to 0.3% in March.

Bank of Montreal (BMO)

We expect the wait to be worth the wait, with a likely steady rise of around 240,000, lifting net new jobs for the entire first quarter to over 1 million — a mockery of recession rhetoric at least at the start of the year.

Deutsche Bank

We expect non-farm payrolls to rise by 250K, with unemployment and hourly earnings growth unchanged (3.6% and +0.2%, respectively).

Commerzbank

We expect March payroll growth of 240K, down from January (+5.04K) and February (+311K). However, the figures for the first two months may have been inflated by unusually mild weather, which was too cold in mid-March.

If our forecasts come to pass, the number of new jobs created will continue to exceed the average monthly number of new jobs created by population growth (estimated to be at most 100,000).

As a result, the labor market will remain tight, with the unemployment rate likely to remain at a very low 3.6%.

National Bank of Canada Wealth Management (NBF)

We expect job growth to moderate to 190,000, which will remain very steady given the increasingly limited number of departures. The household survey is expected to show a similar increase, assuming the participation rate remains at 62.5% and the unemployment rate remains unchanged at 3.6%.

Societe Generale (SocGen)

Our NFP forecast is modest. Our forecast of an absolute increase of 215,000 in March is still strong, but if realized, it would be the weakest since December 2021. We view monthly job growth of more than 150,000-175,000 as strong, as such a pace will further reduce the unemployment rate over time.

In addition, the unemployment rate is 3.6%, and the labor market is tight.

Meanwhile, wages likely rose 0.3% in March, similar to the previous reading. That would mark a deceleration in wage growth. Average hourly earnings aren’t the best gauge of pay pressures, but the data is monthly and earlier than other data, so it’s closely watched. The weakness in wages may reflect management’s strategy to resist demand. If employers feel their labor needs are being met and fear a possible round of layoffs in the coming quarters, they will be less inclined to raise wages to retain and attract workers.

TD Securities (TDS)

We expect the March jobs report to show a gain of 270,000 jobs, which, while a slight slowdown from the strong January-February reading, still suggests above-trend job growth in March.

The unemployment rate is expected to remain unchanged at 3.6%.

Finally, wages may have increased by 0.3% MoM.

【This article is from Yingwei Caiqing Investing.com, to read more, please log in to cn.Investing.com or download Yingwei Caiqing App】

(Editor: Li Shanwen)