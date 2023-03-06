What are the positive points of the National Water Strategy?

In principle, it is good that the strategy was developed at all and is now being presented. Since we always look at the water cycle as a whole – also because we are water suppliers and waste water disposal companies – we believe the interdisciplinary approach is the right one. We are also pleased that the national water strategy is being continued by the new federal government and is being promoted across ministries – this has not always been the case in the past.

The strategy also addresses the issue of producer responsibility. What do you think of the solution outlined there?

This is definitely a very important point of the strategy. This applies above all to the issue of waste water, which flows cleaned into the water bodies. Stricter measures must be taken here so that trace substances do not get into nature and thus into the water cycle. We think it’s very good that there should be manufacturer responsibility here. But the national water strategy is still far too vague to get to the root of the problem. From our point of view, the manufacturers must be held much more responsible.

In which way?

Ideally, substances that are difficult or impossible to degrade in wastewater should be banned. Biodegradability should be the criterion for whether they can be used. If substances to which this does not apply can or must be used, then we have to upgrade the sewage treatment plants accordingly. There are around 10,000 systems in Germany. The manufacturers then have to contribute to the costs.

The National Water Strategy proposes a European solution for producer responsibility. Does that sound like a never-ending story?

If you wait until Brussels decides on a uniform regulation for Europe and then implements it in Germany with the transition periods for EU regulations, then it simply takes a very long time. Germany could – like Sweden with the ban on microplastics – decide on its own measures here. It would be good if they took effect before we expanded the sewage treatment plants here for many, many billions of euros.

The strategy envisages the development of a blueprint at federal level, which will then be used to regulate regional conflicts of use. Is that a sensible approach?

We certainly need a general framework or at least guidelines for dealing with conflicts of use. Let’s take the example of drinking water versus water for agriculture. Of course, we are happy about priority for drinking water. But we also need water for the other food producers. In this respect, one should have a basic framework according to which criteria priorities for use are established.

At the same time, you also need regional specifications. Because the framework conditions are very different as far as the water supply is concerned. This must then possibly lead to regionally different prioritization. Ideally, one sits down at one table with all the actors on site – with agriculture, with the authorities, with other interest groups – because these solutions can only be worked out together.

The National Water Strategy calls for better data on the entire water cycle. What are the biggest problems in this area?

When it comes to groundwater extraction, we have a data deficit or a deficit in surveys. When it comes to wastewater treatment, the data situation is not yet good either. Of course, we have our monitoring values ​​for wastewater treatment, especially with regard to nutrients. But with regard to micropollutants in the wastewater or later in the waters, we do not yet have full transparency – right down to the question, which as far as I know is still open: How do we even measure microplastics?

The water turn must also be financed. Where could the funds for this come from?

We would like to bring real laboratories, as we know them for the energy transition, into the discussion. They are usually equipped with amounts in the tens of millions. There should also be something comparable for water and waste water supply and ideally for the entire water cycle.

Why is that so important?

Only larger companies in the industry have the financial resources to build one or the other pilot plant. It would be good for the water cycle in particular if we had such real laboratories. If we want to realize the sponge city, then we should not only implement the concept in new development areas, but also in existing parts of the city. That costs a lot of money. With real laboratories, one could also make the drinking water supply more resilient, for example by testing networks in pilot projects at the regional level.

Should the federal government be given more powers in water issues?

In principle, the current structure with the cascade of water resources law and state water laws is well regulated in terms of subsidiarity. There are more points of friction between the districts, the municipalities and the federal states. We sometimes perceive very different administrative actions. More stringency in implementation would be desirable.

The interview was conducted by Elwine Happ-Frank.

