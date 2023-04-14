Gas prices fell below EUR 45 per MWh this week against the background of a milder temperature outlook and a stable supply situation. LNG supplies are at high levels despite the strikes in France, helped by record US LNG exports.

On the German THE, prices for the front month of May-23 have so far ranged between 42 and 52 euros per MWh. On a long-term average, upward or downward movements in April of 10 to 15 percent around the monthly average are nothing unusual.

Trading range in April

Putting the market movements since 2010 and the current…