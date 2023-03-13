“International politics is a subject that par excellence needs international communicability”: with this motivation, in 1966, the publication of a “supplement” in English was announced to Lo Spettatore Internazionale, the newborn magazine of the Institute International Affairs, the think tank founded in Rome by Altiero Spinelli the previous year.

Fifty-seven years later, the original mission of the journal, which set out to facilitate debate beyond national barriers, is not only still relevant, but has expanded. The International Spectator today is a rigorously peer-reviewed journal that aims to encourage scientific debate among international affairs and relations scholars from around the world. While the journal’s approach and editorial oversight are firmly rooted in the spirit and expertise of Istituto Affari Internazionali, the majority of authors writing for The International Spectator today are affiliated with non-Italian universities and research centres. As proof of its international standing, the journal is included in the first quartile (top 25%) in the Political Sciences and International Relations category of SCImago and Scopus CiteScore rankings, as well as being accredited in Clarivate’s Emerging Sources Citation Index.

This by no means means that The International Spectator’s mission is accomplished. As editor of the magazine, we are strongly committed not only to constantly improving the quality of the content published, but also to further expanding the participation, diversity and debate on the pages of The International Spectator. In recent years, this commitment has translated into a series of initiatives aimed at improving the gender balance both in the journal’s governing bodies and among its authors, and to encourage contributions from scholars at all stages of their careers and from all regions of the world. We have established a policy that requires the presence of at least one female referee for peer-reviewed articles, in order to get in touch with a wider network of female scholars; we published calls for thematic groups of articles reserved for scholars at the beginning of their careers, also inviting them to act as guest editor; and – in line with our identity as an English-language journal published in a non-English-speaking country – we carry out the linguistic editing of all articles accepted for publication in-house and at no cost to the authors.

In parallel, we have initiated an effort to increase the dissemination of research findings published in The International Spectator to a wider and more diverse audience. With this in mind, we have launched a blog where short contributions are regularly published starting from the scientific articles of the journal, and a podcast channel. The magazine also has its own accounts Twitter and Instagram, with updates on content and activities in the pipeline.

A series of further changes will be introduced in 2023, aimed at adopting new best practices in terms of transparency, governance and diversity. Since January, the journal has launched its own peer-review platform, through which all contributions proposed for publication are processed, screened internally and subjected to peer-review. A new governance mechanism will be in place by the end of the year, under which all roles on the journal’s governing bodies – including the Editorial Board, the International Advisory Board and the Editorial Committee – will be appointed by the Istituto Affari Internazionali for a fixed term of three years (renewable). A new program will also be launched aimed at facilitating the process of submission of contributions by scholars at the beginning of their career, by providing ad-hoc support and mentoring in the preliminary phase. Finally, we plan to participate in a series of international conferences and events, with the aim of further expanding the network of collaboration with the journal.

We hope that, thanks to these initiatives, The International Spectator can continue to work successfully towards its fundamental goal of enabling participation “in the debate on international politics” among “scholars and politicians from all countries”, thus living up to the vision of its founders.

An English-language version of this editorial appeared in issue 1/2023 of The International Spectator.