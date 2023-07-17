A magistrate’s salary is four times that of a professor

Message yourself, how much do they earn? The salary is the highest in the PA. The gross amount is 137,697 euros, four times the salary of a professor

After the cases of Delmastro, La Russa e Santanchché the discount between the judiciary and politics is back in the news. While the premier Giorgia Meloni dampens the controversy, just in the last few hours Marina Berlusconi he reiterates that his father is still persecuted by the robes today. Having said that, from the data released by the‘Aran (Agency for the Negotiating Representation of Public Administrations) relating to 2019-2022 it emerges that magistrates are the workers of the Public Administration with the highest average salary, which is double that of a university professor.

Magistrates, how much do they earn?

A prosecutor or other judge receives on average 137,697 euros gross per year, that is, 100,000 more than what the standard government receives (36,782 euros). Per month we are talking about 9,845.5 euros, considering 14 months, against an average of 2,627.3 euros. A worker in the school environment, from teachers to principals, receives on average only 30,506 euros gross. Another interesting aspect, in the salary of magistrates, the accessory items (special assignments, compensation for transfers, overtime, etc.) weigh on the 22,4% against 12.3% of other civil servants.

Read also: Prosecutor of Naples, FdI wants Gratteri to make peace with prosecutors angry with Nordio

Italy, as often happens, represents an exception as confirmed by the data of Cepey (Commission for the Efficiency of Justice of the Council of Europe). Our country boasts the highest ratio between the salary of a judge at the end of his career and the average salary of a worker (6). In Germania a magistrate after a few decades of work earns only 1.7 times more than an average German. In France the ratio is 3.6 while in Spain by 5.7.

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

