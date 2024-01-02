A major new player in the automotive industry has entered the Xiaomi Automobile Dealer Cooperation Agreement: direct sales + agency dual model – Kuai Technology – Technology changes the future

Xiaomi Motors Completes First Batch of Dealer Cooperation Contracts, Introduces Direct Sales + Agency Dual Model

In a significant move in the car industry, Xiaomi Motors has announced the completion of its first batch of dealer cooperation contracts, introducing a direct sales + agency dual model. The news, reported by Kuai Technology News on January 2, marks a major milestone for the company as it transitions from the planning stage to the implementation stage of its automobile sales and service model.

The first batch of dealers comprises 14 sales and service partners of the top 100 companies in the automobile industry, strong regional companies, and core companies in the 3C category within Xiaomi Group’s new retail system. This diverse group of dealers signals the company’s commitment to forging strategic partnerships across the industry.

Unlike traditional dealer models, Xiaomi Auto’s new retail approach places “direct sales” at its core, leveraging high-quality social forces and data-driven business efficiency to enhance the user experience. The company aims to integrate the advanced experience of Xiaomi Group’s new retail system to create a new automobile retail model that prioritizes customer satisfaction.

As part of its channel form and layout planning, Xiaomi Auto will adopt a “1+N” channel model, focusing on covering leading markets and deploying nationwide in batches. The “1” represents Xiaomi Auto’s self-built and self-operated delivery center, which covers all sales, delivery, and service scenarios, aiming to set a benchmark for service experience and efficiency. The “N” represents agent sales and user service contact points, including integrated automobile sales and service stores, technology and ecological integration stores, and Xiaomi technology ecological integration stores in core commercial plazas.

Furthermore, Xiaomi is set to leverage its existing 3C retail channel advantages by introducing car business in batches to Xiaomi Home, further enriching store categories and enhancing its technology and ecological integration offerings.

The completion of the first batch of dealer cooperation contracts signals a new era for Xiaomi Motors as it seeks to revolutionize the automobile sales and service model. By embracing a direct sales + agency dual model, the company is poised to make a significant impact on the car industry and set new standards for customer-centric retail.

