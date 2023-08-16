A mid-August gift, petrol at 2.7 euros per liter on the A8 Milan-Varese. Consumer associations: “Finance intervenes”

Petrol reaches the price of 2.722 euros per liter in self-service mode, in the petrol station at kilometer 7.600 in a southerly direction on the A8 Milan-Varese motorway, in the Villoresi Ovest service area, shortly after the branch for Como in I come from Varese. This was detected by the Petrol Prices application, which thus recorded a new record increase for the green.

The Guardia di Finanza will have to intervene in the case of petrol sold for 2.7 euros along the A8 Varese-Milan motorway. This was stated by Assoutenti, who will present a report to the Fiamme Gialle tomorrow denouncing the record price list applied by the distributor. «We want to understand how it is possible to sell a liter of petrol in self-service mode at 2.722 euros per litre, and what are the reasons for such an astronomical price, well above the average of petrol stations in the area – explains the president Furio Truzzi – For a full to a medium-sized car, means spending a good 136.1 euros, a drain on which the Guardia di Finanza will have to shed light, considering that as of today the average price of petrol in self-service mode sold on the motorway stands at 2.017 euros per litre. This means that the distributor in question applies prices 35% higher than the motorway average».

“For these reasons, and in the exclusive interest of motorists crossing the A8, we will ask the Fiamme Gialle to carry out an inspection at the plant, verifying the facts as reported by the mass media and acquiring the documentation useful for understanding how it is possible sell petrol at such high prices», concludes Truzzi.