A millennial reveals: These part-time jobs are really worth it

Ryan earns money with part-time jobs. Ryan

Ryan tests side jobs and shares his results with 100,000 Tiktok followers. He recommends user-generated content as a potential side income, since you can make some money from it. He advises against starting a YouTube channel or working as a speaker if you want to make a quick buck

If you’re looking for a part-time job but are overwhelmed by the options, Ryan can help you sort through the mess.

Ryan, a millennial with a full-time job and two kids, spends a few evenings a week, weekends and some lunch breaks trying out side jobs. Under his account @sidehustlereview he tells his 100,000 Tiktok followers what he learns, what makes money and how much time he spends on it.

“I’m in this sideline wormhole”

“I’m in this sideline wormhole. My For You page is side hustle after sideline,” Ryan told Business Insider. He requested that his last name and full-time employment not be disclosed for privacy reasons, but they were confirmed to Business Insider.

“There are legitimate side hustles in this wormhole, but they kind of ignore the hard work that it takes to actually make it,” he said. “I just focus on what’s going on on social media or on Tiktok and take it one at a time.”

He became interested in side hustles because his new house needed some repairs and he could use the extra income. He looked at ideas online, but said it’s unclear “how much you’re going to make or how long it’s going to take you to hit the numbers advertised.”

For this reason he decided to document his experiences and to be of help to others.

“I figured there’s probably a lot of people like me looking at all this but not knowing which ones are handy or how to make money faster,” he said.

Ryan, who has been posting a lot of side hustle content on Tiktok over the past few months, defines a side hustle as “something that you can flexibly do outside of work hours.”

He added that, in his opinion, it’s all about making a lot of money with minimal effort and few hours.

Hundreds of dollars in a few hours

User-generated content (UGC) is when “brands are looking for content that you create for them,” says Ryan. This can include simply taking photos or videos of a product, which usually appear on the brand’s page or as an advertisement.

Ryan’s first UGC was a photo and video of a Christmas tree stand.

“All I had to do was give them a photo of my foot on the ratchet and they paid me $15,” he said, adding that he got the roughly $60 product for free as well .

“UGC was the easiest place to start with little time investment and a good return,” Ryan said, adding that for him it’s the side hustle that’s paying the most right now.

With UGC order he earned 54 euros

He has made over $400 from user-generated content he found through JoinBrands, a UGC platform. He has also made money from the platform’s referral program. Another UGC job he completed was a video about a bike lock that earned him $60.

Others have also shared their success in creating user-generated content with Business Insider. Content creator Giselle González makes an average of about $5,000 a month, and Kelly Rocklein made over $100,000 in 2022. Rocklein says she specializes in so-called paid media.

“There are two types of UGC: organic, which is posted to a brand’s feed to grow its following, and paid media, which is a concept launched as an ad to generate sales,” Rocklein said in her essay at Business Insider.

Others may be interested in UGC if they enjoy taking photos.

“If they don’t mind taking pictures, if they’re reasonably good at photography and speaking in front of the camera, so if they’re not totally shy, then UGC seems pretty easy and doesn’t require a lot of working capital,” Ryan said.

Affiliate marketing, garbage disposal and virtual assistant also have good potential

Although Ryan has made some money with UGC, it’s not the only part-time job that interests him.

“I’m really interested in affiliate marketing as it seems to have great potential in being more passive, but from my research it certainly requires a lot more upfront work in terms of effort and community building,” Ryan told Business Insider.

In fact, it might require more effort than what he’s seen online about it.

“It’s often touted on social media as an easy way to make money,” he said, “that may be so, but it only seems possible with a lot of work up front and a very good audience-building strategy has.”

For those interested in affiliate marketing, Ryan advises focusing their content on a niche they’re passionate about.

Aside from UGC, Ryan also recommends hauling junk and working as a virtual assistant as other top side hustles. He says he knows people who have had success with the latter, but he hasn’t pursued it as a standing order.

“If you’re a super-organized person, then a virtual assistant is definitely something you can be good at, and it could be a good side hustle, too,” Ryan said.

Language work, creating a Youtube channel and uploading photos are child’s play for most people

There are some side hustles that Ryan wouldn’t recommend, such as sharing photos on ClickaSnap, as he explains in one of his videos.

ClickaSnap’s website states that “compensation rates are currently 0.4 cents per view” and that “you can request compensation once your commission reaches $15,” although it includes both Paid professional and seller accounts are available.

“It doesn’t seem worth it unless you’re a really good photographer or artist,” says Ryan.

The situation is similar with the voice-over work. Ryan said, “For an average person who isn’t educated or taking classes or doesn’t want to, I would skip that as well.”

It can also be expensive if the platform charges a membership fee and you might need a portfolio of work to get jobs.

Youtube can also be a good side income for some, but Ryan tried it and wasn’t very successful. He started a music channel that provided the music and graphics for the videos using AI created. However, he has not made any money from this channel.

in one Video he noted that this is not a part-time job with which you can make a quick buck. First you need 1,000 subscribers and also 4,000 viewing hours in the past year or ten million views in the past 90 days from public YouTube shorts, as he explained in his TikTok video.

“I think that with the right idea, the right content, or the right strategy, a YouTube page has great potential,” Ryan said. “But I wouldn’t recommend anyone who’s been given a guide to open a site and rely on pure AI content to populate the site and strategize.”

Without a strategy, AI is of little use

“The AI ​​approach is being touted as ‘an easy way to make money,’ but without a really good strategy developed by a human it doesn’t seem like a viable option,” he added.

Ryan has over 100,000 followers following his experiences selling digital products on Etsy or starting a Youtube channel.

“I get so many personal messages thanking me for trying these things and telling them the truth, and it really makes me feel good,” Ryan said. “I’m also told that I help a lot of people save time and keep doing the things they want to do with their families, which is really great and a motivating factor for me.”

Side jobs may not be for everyone

According to Ryan, “a side job isn’t always for everyone,” but there are other ways to supplement the money you make without doing a side job.

“A part-time job is great if you’re looking for a project to break out of your day-to-day life. But you can also focus more on your personal financial management and see if you can cut some expenses to free up income,” Ryan said. “You can also ask for a raise or find a job that pays better. That’s what I’m conveying to my fans right now.”

