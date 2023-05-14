A million-ton biomass chemical project was put into operation in Daqing, with straw as the main raw material- Economic Observation Network- Professional Financial News Website

Economic Observation Network reporter Song Fuli

On May 12, the world‘s first one-million-ton “Shengquan method” biomass refining integration project – Shengquan Group’s 1 million tons/year biomass refining integration project (Phase I) was put into operation and 80,000 tons/year hard The groundbreaking ceremony for the carbon anode material project was held in Daqing, Heilongjiang Province.

Biomass chemical industry is an industry that uses biomass raw materials for chemical reactions to produce various raw materials, intermediates, and final products. Biomass can come from organic substances such as plants, microorganisms, and animals, including waste, residues, and energy crops. And wood can, is a renewable resource. Due to its advantages of economy, environmental friendliness and energy security, it has attracted more and more attention in recent years, and it is increasingly comparable to petrochemical and coal chemical industries.

As a key project in Heilongjiang Province, this project has overcome the global problem that the three major components of cellulose, hemicellulose and lignin in straw are difficult to efficiently separate and make high-value utilization. Plant straws are used as raw materials, and hundreds of products can be derived, and the straws can be fully melted, decomposed and utilized.

The first phase of the project, invested by Shengquan Group for more than 2 billion yuan, can swallow 500,000 tons of straw every year, and “spit out” a series of green biomass resin charcoal, hard carbon negative electrode materials, furfural, pulp, biomethanol, and degradable materials. Bio-based products.

It is understood that the “Shengquan method” biomass refining integration project is an innovative achievement achieved by Jinan Shengquan Group, the Institute of Physics and Chemistry of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, Wuhan University, Tianjin University and Shandong University. It has independent intellectual property rights in the entire industrial process such as key technology development, process route design, and production equipment manufacturing, and has accumulated 245 patents.

Biomass resin charcoal extracted from straw is obtained through stepwise separation and carbonization of three elements. It has uniform particle size, high bulk density, low ash content, and low calorific value above 5000K/g. It can replace coal fuel for direct combustion to generate electricity, and can also be further processed into clean energy such as battery hard carbon materials and bio-methanol.

Bio-methanol, liquid ammonia, and natural gas produced from biomass resin charcoal are currently the most advantageous liquid fuels at room temperature and pressure that can achieve carbon neutrality. In the field of shipping, bio-based methanol, as a relatively new clean alternative energy source for ships, has many advantages such as clean production methods, scalable industrialization, high energy density, and convenient storage and transportation.

According to public information, China‘s annual output of straw is about 900 million tons, accounting for 20%-30% of the world‘s total, of which grain crop straw accounts for 89% of the total. In 2023, the No. 1 Central Document proposed to establish and improve the collection, utilization and treatment system of agricultural waste such as straw, agricultural film, pesticide packaging waste, and livestock and poultry manure. The commissioning of the Daqing Shengquan project provides a brand-new industrialization model for straw treatment, and will also become an important step in the development of China‘s biomass industrialization.