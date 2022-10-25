A must for 6G upgrade! Huawei’s overseas promotion of 5.5G network speed soars: downlink 10Gbps, uplink 1Gbps

For Huawei, they are pushing 5.5G globally, which is the only way to 6G, so the importance is self-evident.

According to relevant news, at the 13th Global Mobile Broadband Forum, Huawei will demonstrate its own 5.5G network technology overseas, and 5.5G is the only way for the evolution of 5G to 6G.

Regarding this 5.5G network, Gao Quanzhong, general manager of the 5.5G field of Huawei’s wireless network product line, introduced in detail that the current 5G network can already support the development of XR services, and for large-scale commercial use, 5.5G has comprehensively improved network capabilities, such as downlink 10Gbps and uplink 1Gbps. , the user experience is improved by 10 times.

Not only that, 5.5G can also transmit tactile perception information in real time on the basis of vision and hearing, so the transmission delay and stability have also been greatly enhanced.

Dr. Tong Wen, Huawei Fellow and Huawei Wireless CTO, also said that the Sub100G spectrum should be fully utilized. On the basis of the existing nearly 100MHz FDD frequency band and nearly 100MHz TDD frequency band, 6GHz with larger bandwidth is introduced to provide 200MHz-400MHz spectrum, and millimeter wave is introduced to provide 800MHz spectrum, making it possible to experience 10Gbps anytime, anywhere.