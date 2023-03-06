Home Business A new automotive supplier is created in Frankfurt
DThe investment company Mutares is forming a new automotive supplier and stock market candidate with billions in sales. He will be based in Frankfurt and will be called Amaneos, as Mutares board member Johannes Laumann announced in an interview with the FAZ. In two years he should be ready for the stock exchange – and then go on the floor in Frankfurt at a suitable opportunity.

Mutares is forging the company from three businesses that it has successively acquired over the past few years. According to the information, it supplies all major car manufacturers with plastic parts such as rear aprons and door strips.

This week, Amaneos is to present itself to car manufacturers and the public, with an orange logo: “We will make sales of around 1.2 billion euros with this company, which is headquartered in Germany – Frankfurt,” said Laumann. It maintains 20 locations, employs 7,500 people and is “represented at all OEMs”, i.e. at all vehicle end manufacturers.

Amaneos is set up as SE & Co. KGaA. Because the company has more than 2000 employees in Germany, which is why an AG required a supervisory board with equal representation. “And I don’t like having employee representatives there when I want to decide on an IPO,” said Laumann.

The parquet as a goal

Because the trading floor is the clearly stated goal: “We are definitely preparing the company in such a way that this will be Mutares’ next major IPO.” At the time, Laumann said: “I think we need two years to make the company ready for the stock market. Then you have to see when there is a good window.” When asked whether Frankfurt would then be the scene, he said: “As long as the world doesn’t change completely: yes.”

