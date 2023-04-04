Home Business A new BTP Green for an amount of 10 billion issued by the Mef
The new BTP Green

Il Ministry of Economy announces that they have been issued 10 billion euro of the new BTP Green. The bond matures on 30 October 2031, with accrual date on 13 April 2023 and an annual rate of 4.00%, paid in two six-monthly coupons. The settlement of the operation is set for April 13th. The title was placed at price of 99.888 corresponding to a gross annual yield upon issue of 4.056%.

Il placement has been carried out by union, consisting of five lead managers, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA, BNP Paribas, BofA Securities Europe SA, Crédit Agricole Corp. Inv. Bank and Monte dei Paschi di Siena Capital Services Banca per le Imprese SpA and the remaining Specialists in Italian government bonds as co-lead manager. (Ticker)

