A new European civilian pact for security

The Russian aggression against Ukraine on 24 February 2022 inevitably concentrated the efforts of the EU and its member states on the military aspects of crisis management. The developments witnessed are epochal in scope: the EU has decided to use common funding to equip the Ukrainian government with arms and ammunition through the European Peace Fund for a total of 3.6 billion euros, the Germania has earmarked another 100 billion euros for its defense budget, the Denmark joined the Common Security and Defense Policy (CSDP), Finland joined NATO and the Sweden she intends to follow soon.

Civilian security management

At the same time, the war in Ukraine has triggered a series of parallel dynamics, both on the European continent and abroad, involving the civil and civil-military aspects of security and which must be addressed by mobilizing civilian and civil-military capabilities. In fact, the Russian battlefield is not limited to the trenches on Ukrainian territory, but has extended into European countries and beyond, from propaganda conveyed through the media controlled by Moscato cyber attacks on state agencies and critical infrastructures, up to the use of food insecurity and migratory flows as real weapons.

Today more than ever, the EU is therefore forced to leverage not only its military defense capabilities, but also its endowment of civilian tools to demonstrate that it is a credible security actor both for its citizens and for neighboring countries and partners around the world. Since 2000, the EU has equipped itself with civilian crisis management capabilities and has deployed civilian missions mainly in the fields of promoting the rule of law, fighting organized crime and reforming the security sector. In 2018, a Civilian CSDP Compact which broadened the scope of civil actions to address new challenges such as irregular migration, hybrid threats, cyber security, terrorism and radicalisation, organized crime and border management, as well as maritime security.

A new civil pact for security

The EU is now working on an updated version of the document – which should be adopted in May 2023 – with the aim of adapting the civilian dimension of crisis management to the new geopolitical challenges and aligning it with the strategic review implemented in the military sphere with the Compass strategic last year.

One of the priorities should be to work with companies from neighboring countries and partners to build theirs resilience against disinformation. This involves using digital tools and artificial intelligence to spot disinformation, but also investing in the media literacy and civic activism of the citizens of the companies concerned. Deficiencies in the implementation of the rule of law can also foster corruption and make countries more vulnerable to foreign interference. For this it is necessary to collaborate with local governments to strengthen the functioning of institutions democratic law enforcement agencies.

In parallel, security industry practitioners should be trained and equipped to fight organized crime, but also to deter and respond to cyber-attacks. An interesting example in this direction is the new government support mission to be launched by the EU in Moldova (EUPM Moldova) per counter the destabilizing activities of Russia. A team of EU civilian experts will be on the ground for at least two years in order to strengthen the Moldovan security sector in crisis management, as well as improve resilience to hybrid threats, including cyber security, and counter the manipulation and interference of information by external actors.

An integrated approach to security

Also, you need to put more effort into it cooperation between the industry PSDC is that of Justice and Home Affairs. This is particularly relevant in the field of migration, which is increasingly linked to security and requires effective action in border control and the fight against trafficking in human beings, but also the improvement of institutional capacities to manage migratory flows in countries of origin and transit. Overall, a new integrated approach to security it should become the DNA of the next generation of civilian crisis management activities, better integrating other areas such as climate and its nexus with conflicts, gender perspective in security, mediation. This should be achieved through modular and scalable interventions, whose mandate can be adapted over time and require specific expertise among civilian experts, with an impact on EU training and recruitment procedures.

Flexible mandates, specialized civilian staff teams and a multidimensional approach should become the building blocks of a paradigm for future EU civilian crisis management engagements in the Neighbourhood, from east front ai BALKANS and al Mediterranean. It is undeniable that, in a post-conflict scenario, the stabilization of the EU neighborhood requires a renewed strategy, centered on solid security guarantees and greater investment in military capabilities and defense cooperation. However, the civilian dimension could represent a real added value to strengthen governments and societies to face the threats that the war in Ukraine has amplified and to be ready to recognize and respond to them in the future.