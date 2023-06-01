A new European perspective for Kosovo and Serbia

The clashes last Tuesday in municipalities with a Serb majority in northern Kosovo, between citizens of Serbian nationality and the NATO peacekeepers of KFOR, led to the wounding of about thirty NATO soldiers, including 11 Italian Alpine troops. All this has rekindled public attention on a situation, that of normalization of relations between Kosovo and Serbiawhich requires credible and long-term structural solutions.

The responsibilities behind the clashes

Tensions and clashes are cyclically repeated in northern Kosovo. The last episode scored though an exceptional level of violence for the last few years. This also reflects the deterioration of the international situationwith Russia’s war on Ukraine creating major security concerns across Europe.

In the case of the latest clash in Kosovo there is a clear concurrence of blame in a situation that has gotten out of hand. Clear are first of all the local responsibilities. The governments of Pristina and Belgrade have often seemed more committed to cultivating the nationalist part of their electorate than to finding sustainable solutions. This has led to a constant strategy of tension and provocation between the two parties.

In this sense, the events that led to the clashes of these days should be read: a lot the Serbian boycott of local elections in northern Kosovowhere less than 4 percent of those entitled to vote went to the polls last April, as much as the forcing by the Pristina authorities of impose the inauguration of four mayors with the help of the police special forces.

The role of the European Union

In the background, there are a number of questions left unresolved which are at the heart of the nationalist propaganda of both governments: starting from Serbian recognition of Kosovo’s independenceal conferral by Kosovo of a level of local autonomy suitable for municipalities with a Serbian majority in the north of the country.

However, they are not to be underestimated either European responsibilities. Only a few months ago, last March, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, declared with visible satisfaction the achievement of a EU-brokered deal to normalize Serbia and Kosovo. The agreement had, among its central points, precisely the status of citizens with a Serb majority in the north of Kosovo.

The weakness of the European position in recent years, and the role of the EU in facilitating dialogue, is linked to having chosen a secure and reactive approach with respect to local crises and tensions rather than a long-term approach. However, it lacked an enlargement policy that was truly credible and that it gave incentives to local actors to undertake a real process of normalization of their relations. Unfortunately there are no quick fixes and shortcuts.