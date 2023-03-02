In late September 2022, Burkina Faso experienced its second coup in eight months. Claiming to act in the name of national security, the Army Captain Ibrahim Traore took control of the country on September 30, dismissing Paul Henri-Damibawhich itself seized power in a coup in January.

The precarious security and the inability of the political class to face the jihadist threat they are among the determining factors of the two coups, which took place so closely together. The two coups took place in a context marked by competition in the Sahel betweenEuropean Union – initially under French traction, the hegemonic European country in the region – and the Russia.

Burkina Faso in chaos

Since independence in 1960, Burkina Faso’s governments have undergone numerous periods of democratic instability and they have been strongly criticized for their apparent inability to bring about stabilization of the country. Coup after coup, the democratic structure of Burkinabé institutions was increasingly perceived as deeply corrupt, while the practice of the coup has become a reasonable response to political failure.

In particular, in the last two years, Burkina Faso has seen a significant increase in insecurity throughout the country due to the presence of armed groups. The violence has claimed the lives of more than 2,000 people and displaced 1.8 million internally.

Burkina Faso is one of the Sahel states that has suffered the most from the implications of the war on Ukraine. Indeed, the economic crisis has been exacerbated by therising prices of basic necessities (over 30% food inflation last July), with evident implications in terms of social tensions, political instability and a general increase in internal refugees. All these adverse conditions have prepared the fertile ground for the two coups.

In the context of the profound unease of the Burkinabé population, the army has taken a position of leader in national politics. Growing frustration with the government’s inability to make real change, the divisions within the military itself, and the widespread anti-colonialist resentment towards France – both civilian and military populations – were factors in the subsequent coups. Specifically, the Traoré’s new pan-Africanism and his initial pro-Russian lean they allowed him to receive the support of the Burkinabé population in the ousting of the Damiba government. Traoré’s personal story, linked to his direct involvement in the anti-jihadist struggle and his commitment to a local and pragmatic resolution of the issue, may have played a significant role in convincing the population, as well as part of the military, to support him.

Indeed, Traoré is trying hard to raise resources to start the promised security reform. Due to a shortage of arms supplies and financial resources, his government has launched an ongoing campaign to recruit 90,000 soldiers to use military service as a last resort. The new Burkinabé leader also said that to be able to respond to security threats, his government would also need international aid and military assistance, looking to Russia as a possible partner.

The ‘polycrisis’ context of the Sahel

The Sahel is a region with alarge foreign military presence, including the European Union. Since 2011, Brussels has considered this area of ​​strategic importance especially for migratory flows. Traditionally, the presence of the European Union in the region has been linked to initiatives led primarily by France to promote “European” interests. However, recent events have underlined that European states have to deal with military issues with some local governments: this is the case, for example, of Denmark with Mali and France with Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso. As a result, in the last year and a half there has been a gradual disengagement from the region by some EU states (France, Denmark and Germany), both from the point of view of military cooperation and development aid.

The Covid-19 pandemic and the conflict in Ukraine have contributed to weakening the role of France and the European Union in the Sahel. This is evidenced by the shift of overall EU priorities, with a considerable decrease in financial funds and aid to deal with concurrent crises in the region. Compared to the war against Ukraine, the different levels of attention and resources spent by the EU in crisis situations in the Sahel have become apparent to West African governments. The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has criticized the EU for the scarce investments dedicated to the stabilization of Africa and, above all, for not meeting the real needs of African states. So, it should come as no surprise that states like Burkina Faso seek help elsewhere.

The chaos in the Sahelian countries has opened up an opportunity for Russia to increase its presence in the region. Burkina Faso, like other states in the Sahel, seems open to welcoming Russian help. Also, the strategic weight of Russia it has become more impactful due to the French decision to withdraw troops from the country.

Although Traoré’s new government has not yet officially declared a new alliance with Russia, Burkina Faso is looking for alternatives to France to build new partnerships. Russia is viewed more favorably than France because it does not represent a colonial power in the region and, moreover, it seems predisposed to respond to local needs in a more effective and timely manner to the needs of the country. Indeed, Russia is trying to establish a win-win situation between the two countries.

With the offer of military aid against the jihadist threat, through the action of the Wagner Group, the main interest of Moscow is to establish its presence and influence in countries rich in mineral resources, which surround Europe and the Mediterranean basin.

Future prospects between the Sahel, Europe and Italy

In the light of decline of the influence of Paris and the consolidation of the presence of Moscow in the region, together with the growing political instability in countries like Burkina Faso, the European Union should rethink its policies on the Sahel, possibly through an approach focused on a new Europeanisation.

First, taking into consideration theIntegrated strategy of the European Union for the Sahel” of 2021, Brussels should not adopt emergency policies and occasional governance interventions that do not take into account local needs adequately.

Furthermore, and not least, the EU has an even more inescapable mission to put into practice: to define a ‘new Europeanisation’ of its strategy in the Sahel. In other words, European action will have to be based not only on the traditional French leadership (strongly contested at the local level) but also on the contribution of all the Member States which play an important role in the region.

In this scenario, theItalia it seems to be a more reliable partner in the Sahel, thanks also to the long-standing humanitarian assistance and diplomatic cooperation that the Italian government wants to consolidate. 2022 saw a great commitment by the Italian government to strengthen diplomatic, political and economic relations in the region. Furthermore, the Sahelian governments welcome the Italian military presence in the Sahelfocused on training local military forces, trade in military equipment and bilateral cooperation projects

Ultimately, the two coups in Burkina Faso and the growing Russian influence have highlighted that the European Union cannot afford to lose faith in the countries of the Sahel if it wants to continue consolidating its influence in the region. Diversifying policies and implementing this new strategy could be solutions that point in the direction of the needs of African states. A new way, therefore, more prolific for the European Union to achieve cooperation suited to the challenges of the region.