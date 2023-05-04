“A New Fiscal Pact for Italy”. Meloni’s message to accountants

An “intense but also exciting challenge. A fundamental step in giving new impetus to the nation”

I accountants “they have all the skills to help the political decision-maker, assist him in the definition of often very technical rules and in the process of simplifying bureaucracy, where possible. We need this ability to write together a new fiscal pact for Italy and usher in a new era in the relationship between the tax authorities and taxpayers, between the state and citizens, i.e. inspired by mutual trust and the rebalancing of relationships”.

Thus the premier Giorgia Meloni to the general states of accountants. An “intense but also exciting challenge. A fundamental element in giving new impetus to the nation”.

“We think – he added in a video message – that one cannot ignore skills, especially the skills of professionals. The Italians cannot do it, the institutions cannot do it. This government did not do it, which wanted to involve you accountants in the work of writing the tax proxy. A reform that Italy has been waiting for for 50 years and which we consider fundamental for relaunching growth and creating a completely new relationship between the State and the taxpayer, a relationship of trust, simplifying fulfilments and ensuring greater guarantees against a tax system that too often it felt vexatious.”

The prime minister stressed that “the path to fully and concretely implement the fiscal delegation is only at the beginning. There’s a lot of work to do, but I’m sure we can count on your precious contribution“. “There are many – he reiterated – the objectives that we set ourselves with this reform: to reduce the tax burden; reward those who produce and work more with a flat tax concession on wage increases; support those who invest and hire in Italy according to the principle “the more you hire, the less taxes you pay”, i.e. the higher the incidence of work, of manpower, in relation to turnover and the lower taxes you owe to the State, because the more jobs you create and the more you help the state; and then write clear and certain accounting rules to free up the best energies of our nation and make Italy more attractive on an international level for those who want to invest and produce in Italy”.

