2022-11-19

Throughout 2022, MediaTek’s mobile phone chips performed very well, especially the sub-flagship Dimensity 8100/8000 series, which became the successor of the Snapdragon 870, taking into account performance and power consumption, and gained a good reputation among consumers.

From the time point of view, the Dimensity 8100 series has been released for nearly a year, and there are many revelations about new products that are about to be replaced.

According to the blogger Digital Chat Station,The Dimensity 8200 chip will be officially released in early December.

In terms of parameters, the Dimensity 8200 adopts TSMC’s 4nm process, and the main frequency of the CPU exceeds 3.0GHz. At the same time, it integrates some features of the Dimensity 9000 series flagship processor, such as AI and so on.

In terms of performance, the overall running score can reach 900,000, or even 1 million. The performance has already approached the performance of the Snapdragon 8 series.Combined with the price advantage in the mid-range market, it may kill the Snapdragon models.

According to previous models, the Redmi K50 series is the most popular Dimensity 8100 model, and it is also the first model.The new generation of Dimensity 8200 may be launched by Redmi K60, and it should appear before the Spring Festival.

See also  Markets, spotlight on the ECB and US inflation

