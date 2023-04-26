A new round of deposit rate cuts may start – WSJ

Guojin Fixed Income pointed out that the net interest margin of banks continues to narrow, and the one-year LPR interest rate is at a historically low level. With the addition of new assessment mechanism and punishment pressure, a new round of bank deposit interest rate reduction cycle may begin in the second quarter.

Main points:

1. SilverBank Liability Cost ContinuesWhat are the reasons for the rise? 1. The “redemption wave” of financial management is superimposed on the heavy volume of corporate credit, and a large proportion of residents and corporate deposits are returned to the balance sheet, and the proportion of time deposits has increased significantly due to the demand for precautionary and savings.Since the beginning of the year, the year-on-year growth rate of M2 has been relatively high in history. At the same time, the scale of new deposits has also increased significantly compared with the same period in previous years. From January to March, new RMB deposits were 15.4 trillion, compared with 10.9 trillion in the same period last year.In the early stage of economic recovery, the willingness of enterprises to invest is low, while the overall recovery of real estate sales is limited, and the demand deposits of enterprises remain low, resulting in the continuous expansion of the “M2-M1” scissors gap, and the proportion of fixed deposits (including structured) of residents and enterprises continues to rise to 69.1%, the proportion of fixed deposits increased, and demand deposits decreased, which undoubtedly significantly increased the comprehensive liability cost of banks. 2. The return to normalization of the capital side and superimposed deposit and loan double high consumption and excess storage, the issuance rate of deposit certificates and the price of interbank lending funds have risen significantly compared with last year.As of April 24, the issuance rates of 1Y interbank certificates of deposit of state-owned banks, joint-stock banks, city commercial banks, and rural commercial banks have risen by 22BP, 25BP, 18BP, and 45BP respectively compared with the beginning of the year (January 6). In addition, the interest rates of R007 and DR007 have also risen significantly. In the first quarter of 2023, the average interest rates of R007 and DR007 are 2.35% and 2.02%, which are 29BP and 31BP higher than that in the fourth quarter of last year.The sharp rise in the issuance rate of deposit certificates and the price of interbank lending funds has increased the cost of interbank liabilities and put pressure on banks’ net interest margins. 3. Compared with on-balance sheet deposits, the yield of off-balance sheet wealth management products has stabilized and rebounded after the wave of redemption. The short-term debt market has continued recently, and the yield of wealth management products has stabilized and rebounded after the “redemption wave”.On April 24, the average benchmark interest rate of closed-end wealth management was 3.81%, which has returned to the level of December last year; since March, the interest rate difference between the benchmark interest rate of 6M-1Y closed-end wealth management and one-year AAA-level medium-term notes and certificates of deposit has widened.The current benchmark interest rate of closed-end wealth management products has not dropped significantly, which has put pressure on on-balance sheet deposits and deposit yields. 2. On the credit side, the entity continued to make profit, and the bank’s net interest margin continued to narrow 1. The current LPR for a period of more than 5 years is 4.3%. Under the background of one city and one policy, the actual first-home mortgage interest rate in various places is about LPR-40BP.According to the data from the Central Index Institute, more than 30 cities have adjusted the lower limit of the first-home loan interest rate to below 4% in the first quarter. In the second quarter, the lower limit of the first-home personal housing loan interest rate in some cities will be adjusted from LPR-40BP to LPR-50BP. Ruan Jianhong, Director of the Survey and Statistics Department of the Central Bank, said,The weighted average interest rate of new corporate loans in March was 3.96%, 29 basis points lower than the same period last year；The newly issued inclusive small and micro enterprise loan interest rate is 4.42%, which is 11 and 41 basis points lower than the previous month and the same period last year. 2. From the perspective of bank net interest marginIn December 2022, the net interest margin of commercial banks has dropped to 1.92%, the lowest in history.Looking at the first quarter compared with the end of last year,The cost of bank liabilities has risen significantly. Both interbank liabilities and on-balance sheet fixed deposits have increased the cost of banks’ comprehensive liabilities. Narrow the pressure. 3. A new quantitative deduction item is added to the deposit interest rate market-based assessment mechanism, and a new round of deposit interest rate reduction cycle may start 1. In the last round of deposit rate adjustment, the core member banks of the mechanism adjusted the interest rate before other banks.By reviewing the adjustment of deposit interest rates in September 2022, we found that the last round of state-owned banks took the lead in reducing interest rates, and then joint-stock and some urban and rural commercial banks announced the reduction.It reflects that when the new round of deposit interest rate adjustment starts, the core members of the interest rate self-discipline mechanism may be the first to adjust the interest rate, and the basic members and observer members will determine the actual adjustment range of their deposit interest rates according to their own conditions and with reference to changes in market interest rates. 2. The current round of cuts by small and medium-sized banks is aimed at making up for the reduction or post-holiday interest rate correction.Since April, many small and medium-sized banks, such as Guangdong Nanyue Bank and Henan Rural Credit Cooperatives, have adjusted their deposit rates.There is a strong demand for deposit interest rate cuts. Against the background of continued pressure on the net interest margin, it is expected that the cost of bank deposits in the second quarter is expected to further decline under the guidance.also,In order to increase the scale of deposits before the festival, some small and medium-sized banks raised deposit interest rates in stages in January.Such as Henan Yima Rural Commercial Bank, Henan Luoshan Rural Commercial Bank, etc., among whichSome of them have lowered the corresponding term deposit interest rate again in April, and the rate of reduction is the same as the rate of increase in January. It reflects that in addition to supplementary cuts, the post-holiday interest rate correction may be another important reason why some small and medium-sized banks lowered their deposit rates in April. 3. The interest rate assessment mechanism has added a quantitative deduction item, and Q2 bank deposit interest rates may start a new round of reduction.Under the interest rate self-regulatory mechanism, member banks of the self-regulatory mechanism reasonably adjust the deposit interest rate level with reference to the bond market interest rate represented by the 10Y treasury bond yield and the loan market interest rate represented by the one-year LPR.Since the first quarter, the 10-year treasury bond yield has fluctuated and declined, the 1-year LPR interest rate is at a historically low level, and there is still room for lowering bank deposit interest rates. Secondly, 2In 2023, the central bank added “market-based pricing of deposit interest rates (punishment measures)” in the “Implementation Measures for Qualified and Prudential Assessment (2023 Revision)”that is, if the quarterly and monthly average interest rates of time deposits and large-denomination certificates of deposits of various key periods of the bank are adjusted less than the agreed adjustment range compared with the monthly average in the second quarter of the previous year, points will be deducted on the basis of the “pricing behavior” score (100 points in total) .If in the first four quarters of the evaluation, two quarters are unqualified, or the average score is lower than 60 points, then the year cannot be selected as a member of the interest rate self-regulatory mechanism, and the right to issue financial products such as interbank certificates of deposit and large-denomination certificates of deposit will be lost, and bank financing will be difficult. will increase.Under the pressure of the punishment of the new assessment mechanism, a new round of reduction cycle of bank deposit interest rates in the second quarter may start.

1. What are the reasons for the continued rise in the cost of bank liabilities?

Since 2023, the cost of bank liabilities has risen rapidly, mainly due to three reasons:

1. The “redemption wave” of wealth management is superimposed on the increase in corporate credit, and the proportion of time deposits has increased significantly

The “redemption wave” of wealth management is superimposed on the heavy volume of corporate credit, and a large proportion of residents and corporate deposits are returned to the balance sheet, and the proportion of time deposits has increased significantly due to the need for preventive and savings.Since the beginning of the year, the year-on-year growth rate of M2 has been relatively high in history. From January to March, M2 recorded 12.6%, 12.9%, and 12.7%. The scale of new deposits has also increased significantly compared with the same period of previous years. From January to March, new RMB deposits were 15.4 trillion, compared with 10.9 trillion in the same period last year, of which 9.9 trillion were newly added deposits from residents, which was 7.8 trillion in the same period last year. 3.2 trillion deposits, 1.4 trillion in the same period last year.In the early stage of economic recovery, the willingness of enterprises to invest is low. At the same time, the overall range of real estate sales is limited, and the demand deposits of enterprises remain low, resulting in the continuous expansion of the “M2-M1” scissors gap. The proportion of household and corporate time deposits (including structured) continued to rise to 69.1%. The proportion of time deposits increased and demand deposits decreased, which undoubtedly significantly increased the comprehensive liability cost of banks.

2. The return to normalization of funds, superimposition of high deposit and loan consumption and excess storage, the issuance rate of deposit certificates and the price of interbank lending funds have risen significantly compared with last year

As of April 24, the 1Y interbank certificate of deposit issuance rates of state-owned banks, joint-stock banks, city commercial banks, and rural commercial banks were 2.63%, 2.65%, 2.82%, and 2.88%, respectively, up 22BP and 22BP respectively from the beginning of the year (January 6). 23BP, 18BP, 38BP. In addition, the interest rates of R007 and DR007 have also risen significantly. In the first quarter of 2023, the average interest rates of R007 and DR007 are 2.35% and 2.02%, which are 29BP and 31BP higher than those in the fourth quarter of 2022.The sharp rise in the issuance rate of deposit certificates and the price of interbank lending funds has increased the cost of interbank liabilities and put pressure on banks’ net interest margins.

3. Compared with on-balance sheet deposits, the yield of off-balance sheet wealth management products has stabilized and rebounded after the wave of redemption

The short-term debt market has continued recently, and the yield of wealth management products has stabilized and rebounded after the “redemption wave”.As of April 24, the average benchmark interest rate of closed-end financial management was 3.81%, which has returned to the level of December last year. In addition, since March, the interest rate difference between the 6M-1Y closed-end financial benchmark interest rate and the one-year AAA medium-term note and certificate of deposit has widened.The current benchmark interest rate of closed-end wealth management products has not dropped significantly, which has put pressure on on-balance sheet deposits and deposit yields.

two,On the credit side, the entity continued to make profit, and the bank’s net interest margin continued to narrow

At present, the LPR of more than 5 years is 4.3%.Under the background of one city, one policy, the actual first-home mortgage interest rate in various places is about LPR-40BP.According to data from the Central Index Institute, more than 30 cities have adjusted the lower limit of first-home loan interest rates to below 4% in the first quarter. Among them, among the second-tier cities, Shenyang, Zhengzhou, Taiyuan, Xiamen and other places have the lowest mortgage rate of 3.8%. Among the third- and fourth-tier cities, Zhuhai, Liuzhou, Nanning and other places have dropped to 3.7%.In the second quarter, the lower limit of personal housing loan interest rates for the first home in some cities will be adjusted from LPR-40BP to LPR-50BP.Secondly, Ruan Jianhong, Director of the Survey and Statistics Department of the Central Bank, said that the weighted average interest rate of newly issued corporate loans in March was 3.96%, which was 29 basis points lower than the same period last year; 11 and 41 basis points lower, respectively.

From the bank’s net interest margin perspective,In December 2022, the net interest margin of commercial banks has dropped to 1.92%, which is the lowest in history.In the first quarter compared with the end of last year, the cost of bank liabilities has risen significantly. Both interbank liabilities and on-balance sheet time deposits have increased the cost of comprehensive liabilities. At the same time, corporate and resident credit interest rates have continued to decline. Bank net interest margins continue to face pressure to continue to narrow.

3. A new quantitative deduction item is added to the deposit interest rate market-based assessment mechanism, and a new round of deposit interest rate reduction cycle may start

1. In the last round of deposit rate adjustment, the core member banks of the mechanism adjusted the interest rate before other banks

In April 2022, the central bank guided the interest rate self-discipline mechanism to establish a market-based adjustment mechanism for deposit interest rates, and decided to select 15 financial institutions including the top-ranked CDB and the five major state-owned banks as core members, and 1,588 financial institutions including Huaxia Bank Absorbed as basic members, 498 financial institutions including Anhui Huoqiu Rural Commercial Bank were absorbed as observation members.

Through the review of the reduction of deposit interest rates in September 2022, we found that the last round of state-owned banks took the lead in reducing interest rates, and then joint-stock and some urban and rural commercial banks announced the reduction, with varying degrees of reduction.The specific performance is: the one-year time deposit is lowered by 10BP, and the five-year time deposit is lowered by 10-50BP.It reflects that when the new round of deposit rate adjustment starts, the core members of the interest rate self-discipline mechanism may be the first to adjust the interest rate, and the basic members and observer members will then determine the actual adjustment range of their deposit interest rates according to their own conditions and with reference to changes in market interest rates.

Since April, many small and medium-sized banks have adjusted their interest rates.Such as Guangdong Nanyue Bank, Henan Rural Credit Cooperatives, etc. to adjust deposit interest ratesThe current round of reductions by small and medium-sized banks aims to make up for the decline.On April 20, Zou Lan, director of the Monetary Policy Department of the People’s Bank of China, also pointed out that some banks have recently lowered deposit rates, mainly due to supplementary reductions by small and medium-sized banks that did not adjust last time.at this stageBanks have strong appeals for lowering deposit interest rates. Against the background of continued pressure on net interest margins, it is expected that bank deposit costs will further decline under guidance in the second quarter.

It is worth noting that in order to increase the scale of deposits before the festival, some small and medium-sized banks raised their deposit interest rates in stages in January.For example, Henan Yima Rural Commercial Bank, Henan Luoshan Rural Commercial Bank, etc. Among them, Henan Luoshan Rural Commercial Bank and Xincai Rural Commercial Bank have re-cut the deposit interest rate of the corresponding period on April 8, and the reduction rate is the same as the increase in January. .reflectIn addition to supplementary interest rate cuts, the return of the deposit rate raised in January to the original level may be another important reason for some small and medium-sized banks to lower their deposit rates in April. It is expected that small and medium-sized banks that have not yet made an interest rate correction have a higher probability of interest rate adjustment in the short term.

2. The interest rate assessment mechanism has added a quantitative deduction item, and Q2 bank deposit interest rates may start a new round of reduction

Under the interest rate self-regulatory mechanism, member banks of the self-regulatory mechanism reasonably adjust the deposit interest rate level with reference to the bond market interest rate represented by the 10Y treasury bond yield and the loan market interest rate represented by the one-year LPR.Since the first quarter, the 10-year treasury bond yield has fluctuated and declined, the 1-year LPR interest rate is at a historically low level, and there is still room for lowering bank deposit interest rates.

Secondly, in 2023, the central bank will add “market-based pricing of deposit interest rates (punishment measures)” in the “Implementation Measures for Qualified and Prudential Assessment (2023 Revision)”，That is to say, if the adjustment range of the quarterly monthly average interest rates of time deposits and large certificates of deposits of various key periods of the bank is lower than the desired adjustment range compared with the monthly average in the second quarter of the previous year, points will be deducted on the basis of the “pricing behavior” score (100 points in total).If in the first four quarters of the evaluation, two quarters are unqualified, or the average score is lower than 60 points, then the year cannot be selected as a member of the interest rate self-regulatory mechanism, and the right to issue financial products such as interbank certificates of deposit and large-denomination certificates of deposit will be lost, and bank financing will be difficult. will increase. Under the pressure of the punishment of the new assessment mechanism, a new round of reduction cycle of bank deposit interest rates in the second quarter may start.

The author of this article: Guojin Fixed Income Team, the source of this article: Fixed Income Jiangtan, the original title: “A new round of deposit rate cuts may start”

Analyst Fan Xinjiang SAC practice number: S1130522120003

Risk Warning and Disclaimer

Market risk, the investment need to be cautious. This article does not constitute personal investment advice, nor does it take into account the particular investment objectives, financial situation or needs of individual users. Users should consider whether any opinions, opinions or conclusions expressed herein are applicable to their particular situation. Invest accordingly at your own risk.