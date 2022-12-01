Listen to the audio version of the article

A new train for Malpensa. Today, Thursday 1 December 2022, the works for the construction of the new rail link between Terminal 2 of Milan Malpensa airport and the railway line Simplon (in the Gallarate node). The work, whose project was promoted by Ferrovie Nord in partnership with Sea (the manager of the airport), will allow the closure of the railway ring around Malpensa and will allow the airport’s catchment area to be expanded. The project was also developed taking into account a possible freight traffic.

In particular, as regards passenger traffic, Malpensa will be reachable by train from the Lausanne area, in Switzerland, in times similar to those to reach the Zurich hub. The works are expected to be completed by the end of December 2024. Today Malpensa can already be reached by train from the south, with the Malpensa Express, which runs between Milan Cadorna station. In the future, it will also be possible to get there from the north, including Switzerland.

The track

The double-track railway connection between Malpensa Terminal 2 and the Sempione RFI (FS) line will have a length of approximately 4,6 km again routed towards Gallarate plus 1.1 km of link towards Casorate Sempione. The estimated travel time between T2 and Gallarate is 7 minutes. The railway track, built partly underground (artificial and natural tunnel), partly open-air (trench), has been studied in order to limit the impact on the territory as much as possible. Various environmental mitigation and compensation measures are envisaged.

The contract

The total investment for the work is 211.34 million euros and is entirely financed with a mix of funds Europeans (equal to 30% of the total), state and regional. The executive planning and the works were entrusted to the temporary grouping of companies Salc e Valsecchi Railway Equipment, which was awarded the contract and which has already started, starting from last July, the activities of reclamation of any war devices, the archaeological verification and the cutting of the plants. Recovery interventions of the forest areas and for the restoration of the heath are foreseen.