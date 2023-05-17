A new type of banking crisis is emerging

The financial world is facing a new type of banking crisis. A few problem houses are enough to trigger a crisis that quickly escalates. It cannot be ruled out that financial difficulties in the real estate sector will also force local banks to write off loans.

Ssince March 12 of this year, just three less prominent US regional banks have failed as a result of the US Federal Reserve’s rate hikes. And yet the situation has not calmed down. One can’t shake the feeling that there might be more to these failures than meets the eye.

As analyzed by my former Deutsche Bank colleague Jim Reid, the total assets of the three failed financial institutions amounted to about 3 percent of US gross domestic product (GDP). By that standard, their failure was one of the largest bank failures in the past 100 years.

In the Great Depression of the 1930s, around 10,000 institutions with total assets of almost 6.5 percent of GDP failed, in the savings bank crisis at the beginning of the 1990s there were 2,000 banks with total assets of around 3 percent of GDP, and in During the financial crisis of 2007/08, almost 500 financial institutions with total assets of around 2.5 percent of GDP went bankrupt. Now three banks were enough for a failure of a similar magnitude. The most recent wave of bankruptcies was not only the most concentrated, but also the fastest.

Credit Suisse was considered an isolated case

For example, she lost Silicon Valley Bank 23 percent of their deposits in a single day. In previous crises, this took weeks. It seems that increasing concentration in the financial sector and rapid communication on social media have changed the nature of banking crises: it takes just a few problem houses to trigger a crisis that quickly escalates.

So far, Europe has not felt affected by the American banking crisis. The bankruptcy of the Swiss bank Swiss credit seen as an isolated case that will not be repeated. This attitude is reminiscent of 2007, when the crisis in the US mortgage market was also initially viewed as a purely American problem.

But also at the European banks rate hikes not pass by without a trace. For the German houses in particular, the developments on real estate market bring challenges. A simple calculation shows what higher interest rates mean in this market.

The national average for a square meter of living space is around 3,300 euros for the purchase and 9.50 euros for the monthly rent. This results in an annual return of 3.5 percent, from which the costs of financing, maintenance and administration have to be paid.

If the interest costs rise by three percentage points with the rents remaining unchanged, the valuation of the living space falls by 46 percent to 1766 euros per square meter. In addition, the rigorous heating policy of the federal government requires investments to increase energy efficiency, which are estimated at around 400 euros per square meter for existing properties. This resulted in a further decline in the valuation by a total of 59 percent to 1366 euros per square meter.

At the end of last year, the total was outstanding credits German banks for the housing 1.8 trillion euros. With their equity of around 750 billion euros, they could only cover depreciation by 42 percent. Even if the mathematical decline in the valuation does not immediately translate into a corresponding drop in market prices, financial difficulties could arise in the real estate sector, forcing banks to write off loans.

So far, everyone involved seems to be hoping that any write-offs will be manageable and widely spread. The coming months will probably show whether this hope is justified.

Thomas Mayer is founding director of the Flossbach von Storch Research Institute.

