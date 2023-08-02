A non-European military power, in the center of Europe

The NATO summit in Vilnius and the continuation of the Russian war against Ukraine confirmed, once again, what the Poland had already claimed for some time, namely that Moscow poses a real threat to transatlantic security. Since the beginning of the war, Warsaw has played a crucial role in Europe in supporting Kyiv above all in military terms, but also in economic terms and in terms of welcoming refugees. The country has become a hub logistical for the influx and transit of military aid from NATO countries, but also from other countries like-minded who prefer to support Kyiv indirectly by directing aid to Poland in order not to expose themselves, like la South Korea.

The Ukrainian armed forces are being trained in Poland to use allied weapon systems and Warsaw is the spokesperson for Kiev’s demands within the NSTO and in front of its European partners. In preparation for the Vilnius summit indeed Warsaw has tried to pave the way for Ukraine’s future entry into the Alliance and, although there is no consensus today among the Allies on this point, Poland will remain a very active frontrunner in this issue in the future as well.

The growth of Polish investments in defense

The country’s centrality in geostrategic terms for NATO’s deterrence and collective defense and the role of champion of support for Ukraine is joined by a vertical growth of the defense budget which will lead Warsaw to be the first country in NATO in terms of percentage of GDP spent on defense.

Already in 2021 Poland was one of the few NATO members to spend more than 2% of GDP, which increased by 11% to 2.4% in 2022, with growth expected to reach 3% by 2023 in accordance with the new law on homeland defense. Added to these figures is the allocation of 8 billion euros in the form of an extra-budgetary fund, aimed at the purchase of new weapon systems, which would increase spending to almost 4%. The budget increase will serve to bring the Polish army to a doubling of personnel and to finance the massive procurement programs announced by Defense Minister Mariusz Błaszczak. Considering the massive military aid Poland has offered to transfer to Ukraine, the country’s need to replenish stocks is urgent. Military transfers to Kyiv amounted to 2.4 billion euros (0.4% of GDP), and reduced Polish stocks of heavy weapons by almost 20%.

Priority to transatlantic relations and extra-European investments

In terms of ambitions, expenditure forecasts and procurement, Warsaw is therefore gradually positioning itself as a future European military power, while maintaining a skeptical view of increased European defense cooperationas well as European integration in general. In fact, the country prefers the strengthening of bilateral relations with states United and the primacy of the Atlantic Alliance in ensuring the defense of the eastern flank, an aspect that Warsaw conceives to a certain extent in opposition to the current European common defense project. NATO, and the United States in particular, are seen as the country’s security pillar, especially since other European states view Moscow as a prospective partner rather than a threat.

Currently the presence of the United States in Poland has about 10,000 units, deployed both in the context of the NATO program Enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) of which the United States is the nation framework, both on a bilateral basis. The main forces employed outside NATO are i V Corps Forward Command located at Camp Kościuszko in Poznań, with the task of supervising and coordinating the US contingents in Europe, and the US Army Garrison Poland (USAG-P), the first permanent garrison in Poland, made official last March.

The construction of one European defenceand in particular of a common industrial and technological base, is completely out of the Polish security strategy equation and this has been further accentuated by the Russian invasion of the Ukraine. It suffices to observe the industrial policy and the investment choices of recent years to see that Warsaw looks elsewherefocusing on a strengthening of industrial ties with the United States and, recently, with the South Korea. Emblematic in this sense is the decision to purchase 980 South Korean K2 tanks, of which 180 are being transferred while the rest will be produced directly in Poland. Added to this are orders to Seoul for the delivery of 600 self-propelled howitzers, 48 ​​light combat aircraft, over 4 million ammunition for machine guns and 50,000 shells for tanks. At the same time, Poland ordered Washington for 32 F35s, 116 Abrams tanks and Patriot missile batteries, the latter worth $15 billion.

Tensions with Brussels

There are various reasons that prompted Warsaw away from European partners in this process, including the slowness and complexity of intra-European cooperative programs and the inability of European industry to respond to the growing demand and accelerated roadmap of the Polish procurement and modernization programme.

But there is also a political factor concerning the tensions with Brussels. Jaroslaw Kaczynskileader of the main ruling “Law and Justice” (Prawo i Sprawiedliwość – PiS) party has stated in the past that Warsaw is ready to buy weapons systems from European countries, but they should first stop “waging war on Poland” , referring to the possibility of sanctioning Warsaw on the basis of Article 7 of the EU Treaty for violations of the rule of law.

Overall, the country has engaged in very ambitious and costly purchasing programs and it remains to be seen whether the timing and scale of these will be met. The Polish approach of distancing itself from the path of European integration goes far beyond the field of defense and is generally reflected in the collision course on vital issues for democracies such as the rule of law, civil rights and women’s rights.

From a European point of view, the growing Polish military might be an opportunity for the security of the Old Continent. However, the risk is that the country will continue to distance itself from democratic values ​​following in Hungary’s footsteps, as well as from the process of European integration and cooperation, such as in the field of defence.

Elections and democracy

They will be held in the autumn political elections which will define Poland’s future orientation towards the European project, also in its defense aspects. The two most likely scenarios see a possible third mandate for the PiS in coalition with one of the parties to his right, or a political change of color in the government, if the united opposition wins under the leadership of the former President of the European Council and leader of the Civic Platform (Platforma Obywatelska – PO) Donald Tusk.

In June, in the capital, the oppositions brought to the streets a demonstration of hundreds of thousands of people who protested against government policies and in particular against the controversial anti-Russian agents law which would give an executive committee the ability to ban people suspected of being agents of Russian influence from public office. The law is seen by many as a tool to target political opponents of the government and adds to a long list of measures that have caused Poland’s democratic indexes to plummet in recent years.

An emerging military power in the heart of Europe, but not at all pro-European and less and less democratic, would be truly problematic for the future of European integration.

Cover photo EPA/Marcin Obara POLAND OUT

