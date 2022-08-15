Home Business A number of banks delineate the focus of work in the second half of the year: focus on stable growth and increase credit supply_Asset Quality_Enterprise_Various Risks
Business

A number of banks delineate the focus of work in the second half of the year: focus on stable growth and increase credit supply_Asset Quality_Enterprise_Various Risks

by admin
2022-08-15 07:15
Source: Financial Associated Press

Original title: Many banks delineated the focus of work in the second half of the year: focus on stable growth and increase credit issuance

A number of banks delineate the focus of work in the second half of the year: focus on stable growth and increase credit issuance

[Many banks delineate the focus of work in the second half of the year: focus on stable growth and increase credit issuance]Cailian News Agency, August 15th, in the recent intensive mid-year work conference of banks, “steady growth” has become a high-frequency word. In the second half of the year, all banks will further increase their credit issuance, focusing on supporting infrastructure, technological innovation, and inclusive small and micro businesses. At the same time, many banks emphasized that they will stick to the bottom line of safe development to ensure stable asset quality and controllable risks. Industry insiders said that banks must coexist and prosper with the real economy, and for enterprises that encounter difficulties temporarily, they must do a good job of deferred repayment of principal and interest in a timely manner; they must also deal with non-performing assets in a timely manner to ensure the stability of their own asset quality.Return to Sohu, see more

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

posted on:Shanghai

See also  Taxfix, Xolo and how to fill in the 730 with an app: tips

You may also like

China Automobile Association: Automobile production and sales in...

Apple iOS 16 Beta 5 test experience report:...

SIASUN Robotics: The Beijing World Robot Conference will...

Promote clean and efficient utilization of coal to...

Anchoring the development of Yangzhou throughout the year...

Effectively make up for the lack of social...

CICC: The new social financing in July was...

Hundreds of millions of US dollars of projects...

Bank-enterprise tax union | LPR reform continues to...

Relaunch of the former Ilva, for politics it...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy