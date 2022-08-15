Original title: Many banks delineated the focus of work in the second half of the year: focus on stable growth and increase credit issuance

[Many banks delineate the focus of work in the second half of the year: focus on stable growth and increase credit issuance]Cailian News Agency, August 15th, in the recent intensive mid-year work conference of banks, "steady growth" has become a high-frequency word. In the second half of the year, all banks will further increase their credit issuance, focusing on supporting infrastructure, technological innovation, and inclusive small and micro businesses. At the same time, many banks emphasized that they will stick to the bottom line of safe development to ensure stable asset quality and controllable risks. Industry insiders said that banks must coexist and prosper with the real economy, and for enterprises that encounter difficulties temporarily, they must do a good job of deferred repayment of principal and interest in a timely manner; they must also deal with non-performing assets in a timely manner to ensure the stability of their own asset quality.

