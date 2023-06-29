A number of colleges and universities will stop using WeChat payment from next month

Many colleges and universities will stop using WeChat payment next month WeChat payment response

In response to a recent announcement by a number of colleges and universities stating that WeChat payment will be suspended from July 1 due to a 0.6% handling fee, WeChat payment responded to Sino-Singapore Jingwei on June 29, stating that WeChat payment is aimed at non-profits on campus. Sexual payment scenarios (tuition and miscellaneous fees, life services, etc.) will continue to maintain the preferential policy of zero rates. It is planned to continue to provide services at a preferential rate lower than the market average for only a small number of profitable scenarios such as e-commerce and hotel travel.

Recently, a number of colleges and universities including Northwest University, Nanjing University of Science and Technology, Zhoukou Teachers College, etc. announced that because Tencent’s WeChat payment will carry out refined management of campus scene users from July 1, in addition to charging tuition fees, All other charges will be limited and a 0.6% handling fee will be charged. From June 30th, the school will suspend the payment service of WeChat code scanning for all-in-one card users.

In response to this, WeChat Pay responded that since 2015, WeChat Pay has entered the campus, and has given zero-fee preferential policies for non-profit payment scenarios (tuition and miscellaneous fees, life services, etc.) on campus for a long time, and continued to invest in bank access fees. and other costs. For the above scenarios, the zero-rate preferential policy will continue to be maintained.

WeChat Pay stated that recently WeChat Pay has launched a merchant communication for the refined management of campus industry rates. After collecting and giving feedback in the early stage, it plans to only target a small number of profitable scenarios such as e-commerce and wine travel, so as to be lower than the market average. Continue to provide services at preferential rates.

