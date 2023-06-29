Home » A number of colleges and universities will stop using WeChat payment from next month
Business

A number of colleges and universities will stop using WeChat payment from next month

by admin

Many colleges and universities will stop using WeChat payment next month WeChat payment response

2023-06-29 16:23:06 Source: Financial circles share to:

Share to WeChat

Open WeChat and scan

In response to a recent announcement by a number of colleges and universities stating that WeChat payment will be suspended from July 1 due to a 0.6% handling fee, WeChat payment responded to Sino-Singapore Jingwei on June 29, stating that WeChat payment is aimed at non-profits on campus. Sexual payment scenarios (tuition and miscellaneous fees, life services, etc.) will continue to maintain the preferential policy of zero rates. It is planned to continue to provide services at a preferential rate lower than the market average for only a small number of profitable scenarios such as e-commerce and hotel travel.

Recently, a number of colleges and universities including Northwest University, Nanjing University of Science and Technology, Zhoukou Teachers College, etc. announced that because Tencent’s WeChat payment will carry out refined management of campus scene users from July 1, in addition to charging tuition fees, All other charges will be limited and a 0.6% handling fee will be charged. From June 30th, the school will suspend the payment service of WeChat code scanning for all-in-one card users.

In response to this, WeChat Pay responded that since 2015, WeChat Pay has entered the campus, and has given zero-fee preferential policies for non-profit payment scenarios (tuition and miscellaneous fees, life services, etc.) on campus for a long time, and continued to invest in bank access fees. and other costs. For the above scenarios, the zero-rate preferential policy will continue to be maintained.

See also  Twitter negotiating with Musk or closing deal on Monday | Acquisitions | Deal talks | Shareholders

WeChat Pay stated that recently WeChat Pay has launched a merchant communication for the refined management of campus industry rates. After collecting and giving feedback in the early stage, it plans to only target a small number of profitable scenarios such as e-commerce and wine travel, so as to be lower than the market average. Continue to provide services at preferential rates.

Editor in charge: Qiu Xia RF10075

You may also like

Physical retail vs. online shops

Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale and Spider, the 800...

Financial education about the stock market and the...

Renault revises its estimates for 2023 upwards: the...

Jian Chun’s attitude film super-burning release interprets “no...

Warning strikes at Tüv – also in Saxony...

Dazn-Vivaticket agreement, tickets for sporting events directly from...

Virgin Galactic goes into space for $400,000

Tax, green light to overcome the car superbonus....

Käserei Gloggnitz: Criminal complaint filed against company owner

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy