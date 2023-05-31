A number of Fed officials expressed their views + the Beige Book confirms that the economic heat has slowed down. The US dollar index fell late at night Provided by Financial Associated Press

A number of Fed officials expressed their views + the Beige Book confirmed that the economic heat has slowed down, and the U.S. dollar index fell late at night



News from the Financial Associated Press, June 1 (edited by Shi Zhengcheng)In the early hours of Thursday, Beijing time, under the influence of several Fed officials saying that “June can temporarily stop raising interest rates” and the economic status report showing that the US economy is not as “hot” as before, the U.S. dollar index continued to rise and fall in the past few days attitude.

(Minute chart of the U.S. dollar index, source: TradingView) For the U.S. dollar index, the speeches of Fed officials must have more influence.

Federal Reserve Governor Philip Jefferson said on Wednesday,A pause in rate hikes at the upcoming FOMC meeting in June would allow Fed officials to review more data to determine how much additional rate hikes are needed. There is a lag in monetary policy, and perhaps a full year is not enough to fully demonstrate it.

However, Jefferson, who has been nominated as the vice chairman of the Federal Reserve, also emphasized that the pause in raising interest rates does not mean that the current round of raising interest rates has reached its peak.

As if it was agreed, then Philadelphia Fed President Harker also made it clear: “I think we can skip a meeting a little bit.”

The effect of these speeches was fairly immediate. The probability of a rate hike shown by CME’s “Fed Watch Tool” originally jumped to 70% after Wednesday’s job vacancy data was released, but quickly fell below 30% after officials spoke.

(Source: CME)

Beige Book shows ‘economy is not so hot anymore’

Also in the early hours of Thursday morning, the Federal Reserve also released the latest U.S. economic outlook survey report, commonly known as the Beige Book.

(Source: Federal Reserve) In summary, the overall level of economic activity in the US in April and early May did not change much. While most contacts expect economic activity to continue to expand, expectations for future growth have deteriorated slightly; employment trends are still growing in most regions, but at a slower pace than in previous reports. On the price front, consumer prices continued to rise due to solid demand and rising costs, with several regions noticing consumers becoming more price sensitive.

Attachment: Beige Book Summary

overall economic activity

Economic activity overall was little changed in April and early May. Four regions reported small increases in activity, six no changes, and two regions reported slight to moderate decreases. Expectations for future growth slipped slightly, although contacts still mostly expect (economic) activity to expand further. Consumer spending was stable or increased in most regions, with many reporting increases in leisure and hospitality spending. Activity in education and healthcare organizations remained steady overall. Manufacturing activity was flat or rising in most regions, and supply chain issues continued to improve.Demand for transportation services has fallen, especially in the trucking industry, with sources reporting a “freight recession.”Residential real estate activity picked up in most areas despite persistently low housing supply. Commercial construction and real estate activity declined in general, with the office space sector remaining a soft spot. Farm incomes are expected to decline in most regions and energy activity is flat or down amid lower natural gas prices. Financial conditions were stable or tightened slightly in most regions. Contacts in several regions have noted rising consumer loan defaults, which are returning to pre-pandemic levels. High inflation and the end of COVID-19 relief benefits continue to weigh on the budgets of low- and middle-income households, driving higher demand for social services, including food and housing.

labour market

Employment increased in most districts, although at a slower pace than in the previous report. Overall, the labor market continued to be strong, with contacts reporting difficulties finding workers across a wide range of skill levels and industries.Nonetheless, contacts across regions also noted a cooling in the labor market, particularly in the construction, transport and finance industries, where recruitment is easier. Many contacts indicated that their staff was saturated, and some reported that they had paused hiring or reduced headcount due to weaker actual or expected demand, or greater uncertainty about the economic outlook. Staffing firms reported slower growth in demand. As in the previous report, wages rose modestly.

price