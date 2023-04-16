A number of leading economic indicators are positive and my country’s economy continues to pick up

Hangzhou Net release time: 2023-04-16 11:08

CCTV News (News Network): A number of leading economic indicators announced recently show that the overall economic operation is showing a further stabilization and recovery trend.

According to the latest data from the National Energy Administration, in the first quarter, the electricity consumption of the whole society increased by 3.6 percentage points compared with the same period last year. In March, the electricity consumption of the whole society increased by 5.9% year-on-year, and the growth rate was significantly higher than that in January and February. In particular, the growth rate of productive electricity consumption was significantly higher than that in January and February, indicating that my country’s economic recovery trend is more obvious.

Similarly, there is also the “excavator index” that has stabilized and rebounded. The data shows that the average operating rate of construction machinery nationwide in March was 65.05%, an increase of 11.28 percentage points from February.

And the leading indicator “bidding data” that reflects investment enthusiasm is also getting warmer. In the first three months of this year, the number of winning projects increased by 27.7% compared with the same period last year. Among them, the number of new bidding projects in the eastern region leads the country, with a year-on-year growth rate of more than 40%.

On the other hand, stimulating domestic demand, consumption also performed well. Since the beginning of this year, offline business circles have continued to flourish, and tourism consumption has become more and more prosperous. The National Information Center analyzed the daily interactive traffic data and found that in March, the daily average index increased by 33.4 points compared with the low point in December last year. According to data from a number of travel and travel platforms, as of March, the domestic air ticket and hotel bookings on the platform have exceeded the level of the same period in 2019.