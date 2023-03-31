CCTV News: High-quality development is the primary task of building a modern socialist country in an all-round way. At present, a number of major projects across the country are accelerating, injecting new impetus into the high-quality development of China‘s economy.

Panjin, Liaoning: A major low-carbon cooperation project in the petrochemical field between China and Saudi Arabia started

On March 29, the major project of the “Belt and Road” – the fine chemical and raw material project jointly built by China and Saudi Arabia, entered the construction stage in Panjin, Liaoning. This project covers an area of ​​8.9 square kilometers, with a total investment of 83.7 billion yuan, and mainly builds 32 sets of process units including 15 million tons/year oil refining and ethylene. The project has the advantages of refining and chemical integration, large-scale, green and low-carbon development, and will drive the construction of a number of upstream and downstream industrial chain supporting projects. The project is expected to be completed in 2025, and the annual sales revenue will exceed 100 billion yuan after it is put into operation.

Hainan: Chinese technology goes global to promote China-ASEAN agricultural cooperation

Tropical agricultural cooperation has always been an important content and highlight of the cooperation between Hainan and ASEAN countries. Recently, a result developed by a Chinese team to prevent and control the occurrence and development of rubber tree dead skin has been promoted and applied in rubber planting countries such as Cambodia and Laos. Especially in the demonstration sites in Cambodia and Laos, the recovery rate of mild dead skin prevention and treatment has reached over 70%. From the revitalized agricultural technology to the luxuriant backbone talents, since this year, Hainan’s local corporate brands have also been accelerating the pace of “going out”. In the future, Hainan will further deepen cooperation with ASEAN countries and create a test field for China-ASEAN agricultural cooperation.

Wuhan, Hubei: Advanced fresh air conditioner intelligent manufacturing base put into operation

In Hubei, one of the leading intelligent manufacturing bases for fresh air conditioners in Central China – TCL Air Conditioning Wuhan Intelligent Manufacturing Base was officially put into operation. The first phase of the project put into operation has an annual output of 6 million sets of air conditioners. It not only built the world‘s first dedicated production line for dust-free fresh air conditioners, but also realized full coverage of photovoltaics in the park, intelligent water circulation in the sponge city body, and intelligent treatment of waste gas. A “zero waste factory”.

Xiamen, Fujian: Start the construction of Science City and cultivate innovative industrial clusters

On the morning of the 29th, the Science and Technology Innovation Conference was held in Xiamen, Fujian Province, and the implementation of the Science and Technology Innovation Leading Project and the construction of Xiamen Science City were launched. It is committed to making breakthroughs in a number of original and leading innovative products and technologies, and cultivating technological leaders with technological leadership and international competitiveness. Enterprises and innovative industrial clusters. The planned area of ​​Xiamen Science City is 34.12 square kilometers. Through the cluster layout of high-energy level innovation platforms, high-level innovation teams, and high-efficiency achievement incubation and transformation carriers, it will create an original innovation source, an innovative talent gathering place, a future industry incubation place, and a green and smart new city. Currently More than 150 industry-university-research projects have been reserved.



