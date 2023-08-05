A pilot draws a 15-mile penis shape in the sky

Flighttracking data from Flightradar24 shows the penis-shaped trajectory in the sky off the east coast of Sicily. Flightradar24/Insider

A Lufthansa pilot drew a penis in the sky after being told to divert the flight.

It took about 16 minutes for the approximately 24-kilometer-long shape to be seen over the east coast of Sicily.

What is not clear: whether the shape was intentional or a coincidence.

A Lufthansa pilot made a roughly 15-mile (24-kilometer) penis-shaped loop in the sky after being told to divert his flight. The pilot was en route from Frankfurt to Sicily on July 28, but was told during the flight to land in Malta instead, as reported by the flight traffic website Flightradar24.

The cause was a disruption at the original destination of the flight, Catania-Fontanarossa Airport. The airport has been struggling lately after a fire damaged the main terminal on July 16 during a historic heat wave, like the Italian newspaper La Repubblica reported.

Flightradar24 data shows that after receiving the diversion request, the Lufthansa plane flew over and past Catania before flying a clearly discernible phallic loop over the sea off the east coast of Sicily for about 16 minutes.

The machine then flew back via Catania and on to Malta, where it landed about 35 minutes later, according to Flightradar24 data. It remains unclear whether the pilot designed the shape that way on purpose. Lufthansa did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

This isn’t the first time a pilot has drawn a phallic flight pattern in the sky. Earlier this year, a Maltese Armed Forces helicopter seemingly took detours to draw a similar pattern over Malta.

And last year, a US Air Force tanker plane apparently drew a penis shape near a Syrian city where Russia has a naval base, as reported by BuzzFeed News. Air Force officials stressed it was a coincidence.

