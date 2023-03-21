The drought plan

One billion euros to stem the disastrous effects of drought. The Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Matteo Salvini promises it. “We have put the money needed to design 21 dams, but even in this case the no lords emerge – said the deputy premier – As for the bridge over the Strait of Messina”. But if the bridge can wait, agriculture also needs water because, according to a report by the EU Joint Research Center (JRC), the impacts of drought on northern Italy, France and Spain are now visible and raise concerns for water supply for human use, agriculture and energy production. In fact, according to the researchers, after that of 2022, Europe and the Mediterranean area could experience another extreme summer this year.

That’s why the government ran for cover by promoting the establishment of one collegiate control room between the Ministries and bodies involved, precisely to establish the priorities for intervention and their programming.

“I will have the honor and the burden of coordinating another table on the drought emergency which will also have the aim of bringing all the Italian regions to agreement to avoid another disastrous summer like last – added Matteo Salvini -. We want to land investments in the coming months for one billion euros but the questions that come to my ministry on the Pnrr are at least double. Against the drought emergency we must unblock construction sites that have been waiting for too long, up to 30-40 years. The ministry is unlocking funding to design dams, reservoirs, there is a pond plan; we are investing hundreds of millions to reduce water loss. Why save water work, wealth, health, environmental protection. And if some pseudo-environmentalist by ideology says no to dams and reservoirs, he hasn’t understood anything”.

Drought plan

Salvini’s idea is also to review some expenses of the Pnrr to bring them to the drought front. “The more money I manage to raise, the more I put on the ground – said the deputy prime minister -. There is a dam in the Reggio Apennines that has been talked about for 30 years, on which we have released the money for the design, which would give water and life to an entire territory. There are dams in Sicily and Sardinia that have been stopped for years and that we are unblocking”.

In any case, 23 projects on as many reservoirs that require urgent maintenance would already be ready and eligible for financing with an allocation of 20 million euros. Furthermore, with the funds of the PNRRlast January the Government decided to invest 293 million euros in projects of reduction of losses in the aqueduct networks, digitization and monitoring of infrastructures.

This is a second tranche of funding: in total they have been assigned 900 million for 33 interventions. By 31 December 2024, approximately 45,500 kilometers of pipelines for potable use will be equipped with innovative instruments and control systems for locating and reducing leaks. The project envisages that in March 2026 these interventions will be extended to approximately 72 thousand kilometers of pipelines. Of the 33 selected projects, 19 concern the Northern and Central regions (for a total of 536 million euros) e 14 those of the South (for 364 million).